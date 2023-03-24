Kylie Minogue turns up the heat in glamorous two-piece The Magic hitmaker was a vision…

As a global popstar, Kylie Minogue is never short of a daring look and on Thursday, the singer was spotted looking ultra glamorous in her latest ensemble.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, the Can't Get You Out of My Head songstress was captured wearing a stunning two-piece co-ord, in a daring neon pink shade. The fabulous outfit was comprised of a swish suit jacket punctuated with sharp black buttons and matching wide-leg trousers.

Kylie looked so beautiful

The star wore the look as she stepped out at the ProWein International Trade Fair for Wines & Spirits in Dusseldorf, Germany. Kylie also shared a string of photos from the event on her main feed alongside the words: "Proud moment presenting @kylieminoguewines at @prowein_tradefair."

Accessorising her glamorous rose-inspired ensemble, Kylie added a pair of classic pointed-toe stilettos, as well as a simple silver ring around her little finger. The subtle jewellery perfectly matched the slither of silver which decorated the front of the star's sultry shoes.

Kylie is so stylish

As for her hair and makeup, Kylie wore her honey-hued tresses down and straight. She also added dramatic black eyeliner, rosy blusher and light pink lipstick.

It's safe to say fans loved Kylie's look, and flooded the comments section with messages for the star. One fan penned: "I need this outfit!!!" A second wrote: "So gorgeous". A third added: "That outfit," alongside a heart eyes emoji.

The star dazzled during her visit to Germany

The former soap star delighted her followers with a string of lavish outfits from her time overseas. Another stand-out ensemble had to be when she donned an ultra-flattering petal pink midi dress for a glitzy evening out.

The glam gown featured a deep V-neck, ruffled hemlines and a daring thigh-high split. Kylie teamed her gorgeous pink frock with a pair of metallic gold heels and a simple gold necklace.

