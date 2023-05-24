20/20's David Muir introduces fans to lookalike mom - and her appearance sparks this reaction

David Muir is notoriously private, but delighted fans last week after sharing a rare photo of his beloved mother, Pat Mills.

The ABC star took to Instagram to post a black-and-white photo of himself dressed in a tuxedo while walking alongside his mother, who was the picture of elegance wearing a black gown teamed with statement earrings.

The picture led to fans saying the same thing - remarking on just how much Pat and David looked alike.

"Well, now we know where your good looks come from!" one wrote, while another commented: "Wow! You look so much like her. What a great pic." A third added: "I can see the beauty from her to you." A fourth sweetly added: "She looks like one proud mother!"

David grew up in Syracuse, New York, to his father Ronald Muir, and mother, Pat, who divorced when he was young, but continued to co-parent amicably.

Chatting to Syracuse.com about his upbringing, the journalist said that he remembered his mother and father driving him to the television studios where he was interning.

"One of the images I won’t forget is my mother and my father driving me there on summer vacation or school breaks," he said. "When most kids go off to do other things, I remember just begging them to take me to that TV station. I'm sure they dreaded it. Between the two of them, they had to get me there. To this day, I'm grateful they would drive me to 980 James St."

David Muir is incredibly close with his mom Pat

David has an older sister, Rebecca Muir, who runs a farm in Borodino, New York, plus two younger step-siblings from his father's second marriage.

He briefly touched on the idea of dividing up his time between his blended family when he made an appearance on his close friend Kelly Ripa's talk show back in January, then Live with Kelly and Ryan.

© Instagram David Muir at home with his beloved pet dog Axel

The ABC anchor mentioned that he'd visited the Caribbean with his mom and step-dad, opening up more about his unique family dynamic. "Thanksgiving, I did with my dad and my step-mom, so this Christmas I'll do with my mom and my step-dad and take them along to the Caribbean," he said.

He even shared a photograph of his mom Pat and his step-dad, with his mom.

When he isn't working, David enjoys nothing more than spending time relaxing at home in New York City with his beloved pet dog Axel.

