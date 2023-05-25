Peter Andre shares major update on daughter Princess' love life

Peter Andre has confessed he has been feeling "stressed" as his 15-year-old daughter Princess has started dating.

Earlier this week, the teenager went public with her new romance during a family meal. In pictures, obtained by MailOnline, Princess was seen walking with her arms wrapped around her new beau as they celebrated her mother Katie Price's 45th birthday on Tuesday.

However, dad Peter made an off-the-cuff remark about the new romance. Speaking at the launch of the Jorja Emerson Centre, a medical health clinic, the Mysterious Girl singer told father Robin Emerson, whose daughter Jorja, inspired the launch of the centre: "The first boyfriend thing, you're not missing out on anything."

According to The Sun, he added: "My daughter's going through that, I'm stressing like you would not believe. So that side of it, it's just not fun."

The comment comes shortly after Peter spoke exclusively to HELLO! about the exciting plans his daughter Princess has when she leaves school. Quizzing Peter on his daughter's recent work with Pretty Little Thing, Peter set the record straight by saying: "At the moment she's just doing the odd picture here and there for them, and that will be done in her spare time. There will be no 'She's missing a school day for this' nothing like that… school is absolutely number one priority."

He also took the opportunity to reveal that Princess has exciting plans after her GCSEs are complete. "Princess is going to college next year to do fashion so it all kind of makes sense and it's something she wants to do," he said.

"Her exams are the most important things and give credit to her, she is revising every day, like three to four hours a day. I said to her 'Once this is over, you've only got this once, you're going to look back in years and say I gave it everything'," he proudly said. "All the brands that want to talk to her, that can come once she's 16," he swiftly added. While the older children, Princess and son Junior, 17, are starting out in their own careers, Peter explains they are a credit to him.

"What I'm grateful for most is that Junior and Princess are so kind, they are very humble children so anyone that meets them goes, 'Oh my god they are so polite' and that to me, means the most."

Peter also shares two younger children, Milly, nine, and Theo, six, with his current wife Emily.

