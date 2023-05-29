Rod Stewart shares pride in rarely-seen youngest son Aiden for special reason

Rod Stewart loves all eight of his children equally, but the rock legend has special praise for his youngest, Aiden, 12, as the youngster achieved a special sprting honour.

Aiden plays in an under-13s league and as the sporting season came to an end, his team ended up finishing as runners-up in the competition. Rod took to his Instagram Stories to share the special announcement, sharing two photos. In one, the children took a pre-match talk from the popular singer, while the second saw the team, including Aiden, all smiling together as they wore their medals around their neck.

A third photo saw a youngster's arms, presumably Aiden, holding a trophy, and in his caption, Rod proudly said: "Proud of our U12 Hoops, coming runners-up in this season's U13 league.

Aiden's mum, Penny Lancaster, shared Rod's post to her Instagram Stories showing her support for her youngest son. Alongside Aiden, Rod also shares Alastair, 17, with Penny, and he is also a father to a further six children. Back in 1963, Rod fathered daughter Sarah Streeter with then partner Sussan Boffey. Sarah was raised by adoptive parents, but she has since formed a strong bond with her biological father.

He also shares children Kimberly and Sean with ex-wife Alana Stewart, daughter with Ruby with former partner Kelly Emberg, and Renee and Liam with ex-wife Rachel Hunter.

Rod is also three times a grandfather with Kimblerly welcoming a daughter, Delilah, back in 2011 while Liam and Renee have both welcomed children, Louie and Otis respectively, this year.

Rod was so proud of his son

Over the weekend, Penny shared sweet snapshots of both babies on social media. In the first, she beamed at the camera as she gently held a sleeping and swaddled Otis to her face, wearing blue jeans and a simple white shirt as she did so. She captioned the lovely image: "Congratulations baby Otis @rubystewart @itsjakeyouguys".

In the second picture, Penny wore a strappy white top as she cradled a sleeping Louie, who was dressed all in blue with a matching hat. She captioned this: "Congratulations baby Louie @discostew94 @nicoleartukovich."

Penny has previously spoken about the ups and downs of family life, including opening up to HELLO! about being a stepparent. She said: "Being a stepmother to start with was very daunting and challenging, but it's proved to be an honour and very rewarding.

Rod and his children all share a passion for football

"When I first met my husband, his youngest was five and the oldest was 21. So I got to see the different stages that children go through and the challenges they hold, but the rewards as well."

Penny and Sir Rod married in Italy in 2007, and Penny told us: "It’s been a learning curve but a wonderful one. It's so lovely that we're all so close and they all turn to me for advice, to talk about dad, boyfriends and career choices. It's a big happy family now.

"Penny also spoke about being grandma to Delilah, saying: "I'm step-granny and that’s wonderful because Kimberly's daughter Delilah is almost the same age as our little Aiden and they get on like brother and sister… they'll always be really, really close."

