Penny Lancaster surprises with photo of herself alongside King Charles and Queen Camilla on coronation day

Penny Lancaster has been a special police constable since 2021, and last week, Rod Stewart's wife had the honour of working during King Charles and Queen Camilla's coronation, she has revealed.

On Thursday, the 52-year-old shared an incredible photo showing her lined up on the procession route, with Their Majesties behind her inside the Gold State Coach as it made its way from Westminster Abbey to Buckingham Palace.

The coronation weekend in 60 seconds

"Reflecting on The Coronation of Their Majesties King Charles III & Queen Camilla. I was honoured to have been given the opportunity to serve during this very special day. A very proud moment, I'll never forget," she wrote alongside the photos, before adding: "Thanks to some members of the public in the crowd that day, I have some wonderful images to cherish, thank you #longlivetheking #specialconstable #cityoflondonpolice #service #volunteer."

Since finishing her training to become a special police constable, Penny has witnessed several royal events closely.

© Instagram Penny shared a photo of her in front of King Charles and Queen Camilla in the Gold State Coach following the coronation service

Just last year, the star found her services called upon when the late Queen's coffin landed at RAF Northolt before heading to Buckingham Palace. The Loose Women star formed part of the security team who kept crowds under control as they vied to get a glimpse at Her Majesty's hearse as it headed past them to the monarch's former home.

© Instagram Last year, Rod Stewart delighted crowds at the Jubilee concert

In her first interview since joining the beat, Penny opened up to HELLO! about her family's reaction to her new job, revealing she has the full backing of her rock-star husband Sir Rod, and their sons Alastair, 17, and Aiden, 12.

"Rod and the kids were a bit nervous of me becoming a police officer because you hear so much trouble on the news, but I told them there's lots of women, daughters, sisters and mums who are police officers and are serving the community.

© Instagram Ahead of the Jubilee concert, Rod and his family posed inside Buckingham Palace

"I feel I have joined another family, into which I have been fully accepted. Quite a few officers have used the phrase: 'Welcome to the family'. I feel honoured to have been embraced by the service," said the Loose Women star, who, after eight months of training, became a police officer a month after she celebrated her milestone 50th birthday on 15 March last year.

With the same powers as a regular police officer, special constables volunteer their time free of charge. Penny, who was inspired to take on the role after starring in reality show Famous and Fighting Crime in 2019, told HELLO!: "I'm usually out on patrol with people half my age and I'm keeping up with them all. I have had to change my usual workouts slightly so that they target my inner core and the muscles in my joints to keep them strong."

© Instagram Rod has been very supportive of Penny's new job

Penny is also a Patron of Care of Police Survivors (COPS), a charity dedicated to helping the surviving families of police officers and staff who have died on duty or in relation to their duty by providing practical and emotional support such as peer support events and access to counselling.

