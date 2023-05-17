Rod Stewart's wife Penny Lancaster melts hearts with adorable photos of new grandsons

The singer welcomed two new grandchildren in the last few days

Penny Lancaster is a doting mum and step-mum and as she proved on Wednesday, she is also a very devoted step-grandma!

The model and presenter took to her Instagram Stories to share the sweetest new photos of the latest additions to her family.

Penny's husband, rock star Sir Rod Stewart, is a dad-of-eight and he became a grandad for the second time when his son Liam welcomed his first child with partner Nicole Ann Artukovich last week, a little boy called Louie.

WATCH: Loose Women's Penny Lancaster opens up in heartfelt interview

A few days later, Rod's daughter Ruby and her fiancé, Jake Kalic, also welcomed a son, who they called Otis. Former Loose Women panellist Penny shared sweet snapshots of both babies on social media.

In the first, she beamed at the camera as she gently held a sleeping and swaddled Otis to her face, wearing blue jeans and a simple white shirt as she did so. She captioned the lovely image: "Congratulations baby Otis @rubystewart @itsjakeyouguys".

© Instagram Penny with baby Otis

In the second picture, Penny wore a strappy white top as she cradled a sleeping Louie, who was dressed all in blue with a matching hat. She captioned this: "Congratulations baby Louie @discostew94 @nicoleartukovich".

© Instagram Penny doting on little Louie

Rod now has three grandchildren, including Ruby's eldest child Delilah, 11, who she shares with actor Benicio del Toro. During a 2011 appearance on USA Today, he said: "I'm a grandfather now. I've been going around blabbing that for hours now."

© Instagram Rod and his family at Buckingham Palace last year

Asked about his granddaughter's birth, he then told People magazine: "My joy is indescribable". Earlier this year, Rod was pictured in Puerto Rico with Kimberley and Delilah, as well as Benicio, as they spent quality time together in Puerto Rico.

© Instagram The couple have a lot to celebrate

Posting the photo on his Instagram account, Rod captioned the snap with several heart emojis. Penny and Rod are themselves proud parents to two young sons, Alistair, 17, who is following in his mum's footsteps as a model, and Aidan, 12, who appears to share his dad's passion for football.

Rod and Penny tied the knot in 2007

The beautiful blonde has previously spoken about the ups and downs of family life, including opening up to HELLO! about being a stepparent. She said: "Being a stepmother to start with was very daunting and challenging, but it’s proved to be an honour and very rewarding."

© Instagram Penny with her two sons

"When I first met my husband, his youngest was five and the oldest was 21. So I got to see the different stages that children go through and the challenges they hold, but the rewards as well."

MORE: See Penny Lancaster and Rod Stewart's never-ending regal garden in new video

Penny and Sir Rod married in Italy in 2007, and Penny told us: "It’s been a learning curve but a wonderful one. It's so lovely that we're all so close and they all turn to me for advice, to talk about dad, boyfriends and career choices. It’s a big happy family now."

© Shutterstock The couple have a large family

Penny also spoke about being grandma to Delilah, saying: "I'm step-granny and that’s wonderful because Kimberly's daughter Delilah is almost the same age as our little Aiden and they get on like brother and sister… they'll always be really, really close."

© Shutterstock Penny is a doting 'step-granny'

Want to keep up to date with the latest stories? Sign up to our HELLO! Newsletters today.