Natalie Portman grateful for 'friends who lift me up' on first birthday since Benjamin Millepied divorce
Natalie Portman grateful for 'friends who lift me up' as she marks first birthday since Benjamin Millepied divorce

The Oscar-winning actress celebrated her 43rd birthday on June 9

Beatriz Colon
Beatriz Colon - New York
New York WriterNew York
2 minutes ago
Amid a year full of difficult changes, Natalie Portman is focusing on spending time with friends "who lift me up."

The May December actress marked her 43rd trip around the sun on June 9, the first birthday she celebrates since finalizing her divorce from Benjamin Millepied.

The former couple, who share kids Aleph, 12, and Amalia, seven, first separated last year amid reports that the professional ballet dancer had an affair with a younger French climate activist, and finalized their divorce in March.

Natalie Portman's best fashion and red carpet moments

In honor of her birthday, Natalie took to Instagram on Sunday and shared a carousel of photos featuring some of her closest friends who have been supporting her throughout the difficult year.

Some of the photos captured moments in Paris — where Natalie and Benjamin, who is French, moved back to last year — during the Cannes Film Festival, as well as a selfie from what appears to be the U.S. southwest.

"This year, on my birthday, I want to celebrate my gratitude for my friends who lift me up again and again," the Oscar winner wrote in her caption.

Her fans and celebrity friends alike were quick to take to the comments section under the post to celebrate her, with Tracee Ellis Ross commenting: "Happy birthday gorgeous lady," as Kerry Washington added: "HAPPY BIRTHDAY BEAUTIFUL HUMAN," plus Ali Wong wrote: "Happy Birthday!!!!!" Her May December co-star Julianne Moore also commented: "Happy birthday!!!! Oh I love you!!!"

In honor of Natalie's 43rd birthday, take a trip down memory lane and see some of her best photos through the years, from her Star Wars and Léon appearances as a teen to her big night at the Oscars.

1/5

Natalie Portman on the set of the film "Leon", directed by Luc Besson in 1994© Getty

Break-Out

Natalie celebrated her 12th birthday while filming Léon in 1993.

2/5

Natalie Portman at the premiere of Mighty Aphrodite in 1995© Getty

Preppy-Chic

At the premiere of Mighty Aphrodite in 1995.

3/5

Hayden Christensen, Natalie Portman and Samuel L. Jackson with director George Lucas attend a photocall promoting the film "Star Wars Episode III: Revenge of the Sith" at the Palais during the 58th International Cannes Film Festival on May 15, 2005 in Cannes, France© Getty

Padmé Amidala

With her Star Wars Episode III: Revenge of the Sith co-stars Hayden Christensen and Samuel L. Jackson, plus director George Lucas at the Cannes Film Festival in 2005.

4/5

Natalie Portman, winner of the award for Best Actress in a Leading Role for 'Black Swan', poses in the press room during the 83rd Annual Academy Awards held at the Kodak Theatre on February 27, 2011 in Hollywood, California© Getty

Oscar Winner

She was pregnant with her first child, son Aleph, when she won the Oscar for Best Actress in a Leading Role for Black Swan in 2011.

5/5

Natalie Portman during the "May December" red carpet during the 76th annual Cannes film festival at Palais des Festivals on May 20, 2023 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Gisela Schober/Getty Images)© Getty

Dior Lady

Natalie revived one of Christian Dior's most famous designs, that of the Junon dress from the house's 1949-1950 autumn-winter collection, for the 2023 Cannes Film Festival.

