Hoda Kotb’s family joy after daughter’s recent health scare

Renowned journalist and Today co-host, Hoda Kotb, recently shared an uplifting update on her three-year-old daughter Hope's health, following a recent scare that saw the young child in intensive care.

Speaking at the Webby Awards in New York, where she bagged the Best Interview/Talk Show Podcast for her series "Making Space with Hoda Kotb," the 58-year-old opened up about Hope's condition. "Hope's doing much better, much better," she told PEOPLE. "I think it's going to be a longer road, but she is doing great."

© Getty Hoda Kotb

MORE: Today's Hoda Kotb and co-hosts prepare for major show shake-up – and it's happening so soon

Today's Hoda Kotb in tears live on show following emotional appearance from daughters

Her older sister, Haley Joy, 6, whom Kotb adopted two years before Hope has been a pillar of support for her younger sister during this trying time.

According to Hoda, who is a doting mom-of-two, Hope "is a happy child which is the most important thing to me," and she further emphasized the supportive role of Haley Joy in Hope's journey.

© Getty Hoda and Jenna share a special bond

Hoda has always been a paragon of strength and determination, and her approach to the health challenges faced by her youngest daughter is no different.

She shared her strategy for navigating the road ahead: "We have figured out kind of a rhythm and life throws all kinds of curve balls at you and it's sort of like what do you do with it."

© NBC Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb look concerned on Today

Hoda's wisdom shines through her words. She acknowledged that everyone faces their own struggles, some much more difficult than others.

However, she chose to focus on the blessings in her life, expressing a desire for a "real fun summer," and a determination to "keep it rolling."

Hoda revealed she felt helpless when her daughter was hospitalized

In March, the Emmy Award-winning journalist took a break from her co-hosting duties on "Today with Hoda & Jenna" when Hope's health complications escalated.

On her return, she revealed that Hope had spent time in the intensive care unit and the hospital. "My youngest, Hope, was in the ICU for a few days and in the hospital for a little more than a week," Kotb said during the March 6 episode. "I'm so grateful she's home. She is back home. I was waiting for that day to come. And we are watching her closely. I'm just so happy."

© Getty Images Ask Andy Panel from the Javits Center in New York City with Hoda Kotb

Though Hoda has not divulged the specifics of Hope's diagnosis, she did describe the ordeal as "really scary" on a previous episode of Today with Hoda & Jenna.

© Getty Images CHRISTMAS IN ROCKEFELLER CENTER with Hoda Kotb and Al Roker on the Today Show

Despite the fear, Hoda's admiration for her vibrant and brilliant daughter was evident. She was "over the moon" to have Hope back home, a testament to the mother's unwavering love and commitment.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.