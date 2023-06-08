Beyoncé makes bold career decision for the sake of her twins Rumi and Sir - and her family will be happy

Beyoncé is Queen Bea, literally, and has a swarm of fans gearing up to see her during her worldwide Renaissance tour.

The award-winning singer is bringing her family along on the ride, but during the tour, she will be stopping on a particularly special day - her twins' sixth birthday.

Rumi and Sir Carter's birthday falls on June 13, and Bey has blocked off that day to spend with her family, with performances either side of this day.

The family will celebrate in private, and will either be located in Marseille, France, where Beyoncé is performing on June 11, or Cologne, Germany, where she will have her next show on June 15.

Throughout their young lives, while Rumi and Sir are the children of A listers, they have managed to mostly stay out of the spotlight. Sir has only been pictured on his mom's social media a number of times, although Rumi has stepped into the spotlight slightly more, even appearing in a star-studded campaign with big sister Blue back in November 2021.

© Getty Beyoncé will be pausing her tour on her twins' sixth birthday

The siblings made a rare appearance with their famous mom in her Ivy Park campaign, which also featured other well-known celebrity children, including Reese Witherspoon's kids Ava and Deacon Phillippe, and Natalia Bryant, the daughter of Vanessa Bryant and the late Kobe Bryant.

More recently, the little girl was captured on camera by a fan while watching her big sister Blue Ivy, 11, perform on stage in Paris with her mom during the tour.

Beyoncé's twins Rumi and Sir turn six on June 13

A fan account shared the sweet moment on Twitter, revealing the affectionate bond between Beyoncé's daughters. In the clip, Rumi was seen in the midst of friends and family at the Stade de France, cheering for her older sister and brandishing a sign that declared: "We Love You Blue!"

The twins' older sister Blue Ivy has had more of a media presence, however, and as well as performing with her mom on tour, she has stepped out with her famous parents on a number of occasions, as well as appearing on both Beyoncé and Jay-Z's music and even narrating the audio book, Hair Love, by Matthew A. Cherry.

© Photo: Instagram Beyoncé's iconic first photo with her twins

Beyoncé loves nothing more than being a mother and previously opened up about parenthood during a rare television interview on Good Morning America in 2019.

© Instagram Beyoncé's daughter Blue Ivy has been joining her mom on tour

She said: "Being a mother, my family is my biggest priority. It's not many films that the parents can come and feel the way I feel about The Lion King, and feel that and pass that legacy onto their kids."

© Kevin Mazur Beyonce and Jay-Z are doting parents

She also opened up about her surprise at finding out she was expecting twins in her Homecoming documentary in April 2018, which reflected on her headlining Coachella.

The Formation singer said: "I was supposed to do Coachella the year prior, but I got pregnant unexpectedly. And it ended up being twins which was even more of a surprise to me."

