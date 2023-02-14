Beyonce's daughter Blue Ivy's appearance has fans saying the same thing The youngster joined her dad Jay-Z at the Super Bowl

Beyonce may have been a no-show at the Super Bowl on Sunday – but her husband Jay-Z and their daughter Blue Ivy were out in force.

The 99 Problems rapper enjoyed a father-daughter date with his eldest child and posed for several photos with her while they roamed around State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, ahead of Rihanna's halftime performance - during which she revealed she is pregnant - and the Kansas City Chiefs victory over the Philadelphia Eagles.

The 11-year-old looked effortlessly cool at the game rocking a backward cap, oversized Tupac t-shirt, and black Missoma shades.

Jay-Z also took to his Instagram to share a picture of the duo, and fans couldn't get over Blue's appearance, with many in disbelief over how tall she is as she almost towered over her dad.

"She's taller than five foot four, wow! She's beautiful," one commented. A second said: "She is getting big." A third added: "A true #girldad to Blue," and a fourth wrote: "Great picture of father and daughter."

Fans were blown away by Blue's appearance

Jay-Z and Beyonce are also parents to five-year-old twins Sir and Rumi, who they welcomed in 2017. The couple has been together for decades and began dating when Beyonce was just 19.

She previously explained how the duo built a strong friendship before becoming romantically involved. In a candid chat with Oprah Winfrey, the star said: "We were friends first for a year and a half before we went on any dates."

They married in secret in 2008, without even telling fans that they were engaged. It was later revealed that they tied the knot on April 4 in a very intimate wedding ceremony.

Blue Ivy will soon be taller than her dad

Opening up about their big day, Jay-Z told Vibe magazine: "I just think it's really a part of your life that you gotta keep to yourself… You have to, or you'll go insane in this type of business.

"You have to have something that's sacred to you and the people around you… I shared so much of my life, my childhood, and my family, the death of my nephew with the world."

