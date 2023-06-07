Beyoncé's twins are so grown up as they prepare for double celebration with famous family

Beyoncé is currently taking her family around the world on her sell-out Renaissance tour, and they have a double celebration coming up while on the road!

The Lemonade hitmaker will be one proud mom next week, as she marks her twins Rumi and Sir's sixth birthday. Beyoncé's youngest children have largely been kept out of the spotlight in their younger years, but the award-winning hitmaker is likely to share a photo of them on social media to mark their big day.

What's more, while the singer is currently in Europe on her latest leg of her tour, she won't be working on her children's birthday - June 13 - but instead either side of it.

The family will celebrate in private, and will either be located in Marseille, France, where Beyoncé is performing on June 11, or Cologne, Germany, where she will have her next show on June 15.

Beyoncé's daughter Rumi was recently captured on camera by a fan while watching her big sister Blue Ivy, 11, perform on stage in Paris with her mom during the tour.

Beyoncé's twins Rumi and Sir turn six on June 13

A fan account shared the sweet moment on Twitter, revealing the affectionate bond between Beyoncé's daughters. In the clip, Beyonce's daughter Rumi was seen in the midst of friends and family at the Stade de France, cheering for her older sister and brandishing a sign that declared: "We Love You Blue!"

While Sir has only been pictured on his mom's social media a number of times, Rumi has stepped into the spotlight slightly more, even appearing in a star-studded campaign with big sister Blue back in November 2021.

© Photo: Instagram Beyoncé's iconic first photo with her twins

The siblings made a rare appearance with their famous mom in her Ivy Park campaign, which also featured other well-known celebrity children, including Reese Witherspoon's kids Ava and Deacon Phillippe, and Natalia Bryant, the daughter of Vanessa Bryant and the late Kobe Bryant.

Beyoncé loves nothing more than being a mother and previously opened up about parenthood during a rare television interview on Good Morning America in 2019.

© Beyonce on Instagram Beyoncé's family dressed up for Halloween

She said: "Being a mother, my family is my biggest priority. It's not many films that the parents can come and feel the way I feel about The Lion King, and feel that and pass that legacy onto their kids."

She also opened up about her surprise at finding out she was expecting twins in her Homecoming documentary in April 2018, which reflected on her headlining Coachella.

© Beyonce on Instagram Beyonce and her girls' Adidas campaign

The Formation singer said: "I was supposed to do Coachella the year prior, but I got pregnant unexpectedly. And it ended up being twins which was even more of a surprise to me."

When the family return home when Beyoncé's European leg of the tour wraps up on June 28, they will no doubt enjoy settling into their new home - an impressive $200 million Malibu estate.

© Photo: Getty Images Beyoncé and Jay-Z with daughter Blue Ivy

Bey and Jay-Z broke a major record with their latest home purchase as its the biggest in California history. The record was previously held by their new neighbor, venture capitalist Marc Andreessen, from when he bought his $177 million home in 2021.

The property is a 30,000-square-foot architectural masterpiece, and the country's second priciest, following a $238 million Central Park South apartment purchased by hedge fund tycoon Ken Griffin in 2019.

