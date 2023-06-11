Strictly's Giovanni Pernice flooded with support following exciting announcement

Strictly star Giovanni Pernice sparked a fan reaction over the weekend when he teased the announcement of his latest "dream project".

Taking to Instagram, the professional dancer, 32, posted a snapshot of himself sitting at a desk armed with a laptop, a notebook, and what appeared to be a new contract. In the photo, Giovanni was snapped signing one of the pages with a ballpoint pen.

© Instagram Giovanni teased some exciting news

Alongside the new picture, Giovanni noted: "Can't wait to share with you all what I have been up to. One of my dream projects finally is coming to life! Let's play the game… Can you guess what it is?"

He went on to say: "Thank u @jumeirahzs for having me and of course thank you to @trendingtravel for organising this exciting and fun trip! [black heart emoji]".

Unsurprisingly, fans and friends raced to the comments section to share their thoughts, with one eager fan penning: "My guess - launching your own cologne/ aftershave/ toiletries range? Whatever it is, wishing you all success!" while a second noted: "Whatever it is, it is obviously very exciting… Your success has been phenomenal. It's so well deserved."

A third fan quipped: "Gio whatever happens do not leave Strictly please and thank you," and a fourth quizzed: "Another travel show? Whatever it is, I'm looking forward to it".

© Getty The dancer teamed up with Strictly judge Anton Du Beke

It's been an exciting time for the Italian dancer! Since lifting the Strictly trophy with his dance partner Rose Ayling-Ellis back in 2021, Giovanni has dabbled in a variety of exciting projects.

In the world of TV, the Sicilian dancer joined forces with his Strictly co-star Anton Du Beke for a travel series called Giovanni and Anton: Adventures In Sicily.

Their show – which first aired in March this year - is a three-part factual series that sees the duo jet off to Giovanni's native Sicily for a holiday of a lifetime.

The BBC's official description reads: "Strictly's Anton du Beke and Giovanni Pernice head off on a sun-soaked adventure. Expect breathtaking sights, bromance and sublime Sicilian cuisine - and maybe even a tango or two."

And much to the delight of the presenting duo's fans, Giovanni and Anton: Adventures In Sicily has since been nominated for an award at this year's National Television Awards.

Placed in the 'factual' category, their show is up against the likes of Antiques Roadshow and Countryfile.

Over on Instagram, Giovanni's fans were quick to send congratulatory messages. Reacting to a video announcement, one fan gushed: "Best program I've seen on TV for a long time. Magic happened when Rose joined the two of you," while a second enthused: "My fave double act," followed by a pair of red heart emojis.

© Getty Rose briefly joined Giovanni and Anton

A third commented: "Please make another series!! There has to be more!" and a fourth simply added: "Love you both so much, [the] show was a winner in my eyes".

