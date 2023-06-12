Jennifer Grey left overwhelmed during very rare awards show appearance

Jennifer Grey has limited public appearances in recent years, but made a very special showing at the 76th Tony Awards on Sunday in New York City.

The actress, 63, was on hand to present her father, Joel Grey, with the coveted Lifetime Achievement Award in honor of his work in theater.

She looked beautiful as she took to the stage in a nearly sheer ruffled black gown that showed off her svelte toned physique, while her dad looked the part of an old Hollywood icon in his tux and waistcoat.

While on stage, she kicked things off by saying: "Hello, friends and colleagues of my dad," to the amusement of the audience, saying it was her "honor" to present the award to his dad.

Jennifer was clearly overwhelmed by the moment, trying her best to not get too emotional, which was betrayed by her choked-up voice.

After a highlight reel of her father's best work was played, she quipped: "Right?!" then introducing to the room "your hero, my hero, Joel Grey," which was met with a standing ovation.

© Getty Images Jennifer was on-hand at the Tony Awards to honor her father Joel Grey

The 91-year-old Joel thanked the audience for receiving his work with such enthusiasm over the years, also giving a nod to his ever-supportive daughter.

"My daughter, my beauty, my sweetness," he sweetly said. "Seven pounds, 11 ounces, no more. No more! Thank you, darling!"

Joel is an Academy Award-winning actor for his portrayal of the Master of Ceremonies in the 1972 cinematic adaptation of Cabaret opposite Liza Minnelli, a role which he originated on Broadway and won a Tony for.

© Getty Images The actress was left overwhelmed as she introduced her award-winning father

He has also originated key roles in the musicals "Wicked" and "George M!," plus has performed in the revivals of "Anything Goes" and "Chicago."

His daughter Jennifer, on her part, is also playing her part in a revival of sorts, part of the official sequel of the 1987 hit film Dirty Dancing.

Deadline reported back in May 2022 that the sequel, in which the star will reprise her role of Frances "Baby" Houseman, had found its director.

© Getty Images Joel won the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actor in 1973 for Cabaret

Jonathan Levine is set to lead the highly anticipated film, having previously worked on Long Shot and 50/50.

Jennifer announced on Good Morning America recently that: "Right now, getting as close as we've ever been to – I think it is happening this year, the sequel for Dirty Dancing."

It went into production late last year with the actress both starring in it as well as taking on the role of executive producer, and will be released in 2024.

© Getty Images Joel accepted the Lifetime Achievement Award from his daughter

While the movie will reportedly include songs from the original, as well as honor the late Patrick Swayze, who played Baby's iconic love interest, it will seemingly leave behind the 1960's essence of the original and instead take place in the 1990's.

The sequel will however return to the beloved setting of the Catskills fans grew to know and love, seeing the Houseman family vacationing in Kellerman's Mountain House resort.

