Jennifer Grey is treating herself with a stay at the Don CeSar in St. Lewis Beach, Florida, and she wowed her fans when she shared a bikini photo with them.

The Dirty Dancing actress shared a snap of herself relaxing at the hotel, which showed her wearing a strappy black bikini top, alongside a pair of sunglasses and a charming pendant necklace. Jennifer went without a full face of makeup for her relaxation time, instead showcasing her natural beauty while sunning herself.

In a wholesome caption, the 62-year-old spoke about the joys of the kindness of strangers as she shared her experience with followers.

"Sometimes when you go for 24 hrs to a city you’ve never been to, and where you know no one, you might find yourself being taken care of by perfect strangers… the kindness of my driver, Tom, had arranged for me to get a few solitary hours on the baby powder sand, so that I might bob and float in the gentle aquamarine surf," she penned.

"Upon our arrival at 'the pink lady' I was greeted by Julie, who escorted me down to the water's edge where a covered sun bed awaited my arrival. Tom, Julie and the staff at @thedoncesarhotel were 100% responsible for making this mini adventure so full of heart!

Jennifer relaxed in style

Her fans were immediately enamoured with the shot, as one joked: "Would you say that you… had the time of your life…?"

A second posted: "I have goosebumps. You are here? It's an amazing city. So many wonderful things to experience," while a third added: "Sounds like an amazing time. While in that area I recommend checking out Caladesi Island. You won't be disappointed."

Many others also advised Jennifer where to visit, so if she ever returns to the area, she's sure to have a packed schedule!

