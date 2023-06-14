Scarlett Johanson reacts to being named highest-grossing actress of all time - and wow

Scarlett Johansson recently sat down for an interview to discuss her latest movie, Asteroid City, and reflect on her achievement as the highest-grossing actress of all time. In the Wes Anderson film, Scarlett portrays a character navigating a Junior Stargazer/Space Cadet convention amidst world-changing events.

When asked about her response to being named the highest-grossing actress of all time, Scarlett shared a humorous anecdote, saying: "I'm pretty sure I'm going to get some text message from Sam [L] Jackson, that'll be like 'No, no, no, no.' Wait a minute."

Recognizing the incredible career of her Avengers co-star, the 38-year-old actress continued: "I think he's the number one, oh I guess I'm the maybe [number one] actress." It was also pointed out that she has surpassed her Asteroid City co-star Tom Hanks in terms of highest-grossing actors.

Playfully addressing the situation, Scarlett joked during her interview with CBS Mornings: "I'm gonna start doing that," when asked if she brings up her achievement to Tom Hanks. The banter between the two talented actors adds a lighthearted touch to their working relationship.

Asteroid City, the highly anticipated film, is set to hit select theaters on Friday, June 16th, followed by a nationwide release on Friday, June 23rd. The movie features a star-studded cast including Scarlett Johansson, Jason Schwartzman, and Tom Hanks. Following its premiere at the Cannes Film Festival, new posters showcasing the talented trio were unveiled, generating even more excitement among fans.

Scarlett's success extends beyond Asteroid City. Her portrayal of the beloved heroine Black Widow in Marvel's blockbuster films has significantly contributed to her financial prosperity.

In fact, Scarlett Johansson has been named the world's highest-paid actress thanks to her net worth increasing by approximately $40.5 million between 2017 and 2018, and quadrupling since then to a staggering $165 million.

Forbes reports that Scarlett Johansson surpassed previous frontrunners such as Emma Stone and Jennifer Lawrence, solidifying her position as the highest-paid actress.

The popularity of the Marvel movies, particularly Avengers: Infinity War, which grossed $2 billion at the global box office, played a pivotal role in elevating her net worth.

In addition to her acting income, Scarlett has also earned money through brand endorsements and astute real estate investments. Forbes estimates that she has accumulated nearly $100 million in total earnings over the past two years, a testament to her savvy business ventures.

