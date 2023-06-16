Madonna, 64, bares cleavage in plunging top as she shares sneak glimpse into world tour

The Queen of Pop is a mom of six

Madonna, the iconic Queen of Pop, sent her fans into a frenzy with a stunning Instagram post that offered a glimpse into her highly anticipated world tour, Madonna:

The Celebration Tour. The 64-year-old music legend showcased her timeless beauty and captivating stage presence in the video, leaving fans eager to join the celebration.

In the video, Madonna confidently displayed her cleavage, accompanied by her talented backing dancers, as she posed a question to her devoted fanbase: "Are you ready to celebrate?"

Madonna bares cleavage in sneak glimpse of world tour

The tour, which marks her twelfth world tour, is scheduled to kick off on July 15, 2023, at the Rogers Arena in Vancouver, Canada, and will culminate on January 30, 2024, at the Palacio de los Deportes in Mexico City, Mexico.

This announcement comes at a time of continued success for Madonna, as she recently achieved a significant milestone on the Billboard charts.

She became the first woman since Cher to have a single open on the Billboard Hot 100 in five different decades. Billboard acknowledged the achievement, highlighting Madonna and Cher as the only female artists to accomplish this feat.

© Instagram Madonna kicks off her Celebration tour soon

Madonna's latest Hot 100 single, Popular, is a collaboration with Playboy Carti and The Weeknd for the latter's highly anticipated show, The Idol. The series, featuring a star-studded cast led by The Weeknd and Lily-Rose Depp, follows a pop star entangled in the clutches of a nightclub owner who leads a cult.

Popular encompasses biting lyrics about the destructive pursuit of fame, exploring themes of selling one's soul and resorting to extreme measures to attain success.

Not one to shy away from addressing criticism, Madonna has recently faced scrutiny regarding her use of plastic surgery. In response, she took to social media to defend herself against ageism and misogyny.

© Photo: Getty Images Madonna has come under fire for her appearance

"Many people chose to only talk about close-up photos of me taken with a long lens camera by a press photographer that would distort anyone's face!" she passionately expressed. "Once again, I am caught in the glare of ageism and misogyny that permeates the world we live in," she added, refusing to apologize for her creative choices or her appearance.

In a subsequent social media post, Madonna shared a fresh-faced photo, playfully referring to the swelling caused by surgery. Her fans showered her with compliments, applauding her timeless beauty and authenticity.

Amidst the positive response, some expressed concern about the timing of the surgery, questioning whether she had sufficient time to recuperate before public appearances.

The Celebration Tour promises to be a remarkable journey through Madonna's artistic evolution over four decades, paying tribute to the city of New York, where her illustrious music career began.



