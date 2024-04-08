Madonna, 65, sparks debate in latest selfie: ‘She doesn’t look a day over 30’

Madonna recently captivated fans once again with her latest selfies, showcasing her timeless beauty and enviable figure.

At 65, the iconic singer continues to radiate a youthful glow, especially evident in two new photos she shared while in Miami, part of her ongoing Celebration Tour.

Dressed in a plunging white top, the enduring Queen of Pop confidently flaunted her ageless appearance, steering clear of filters or edits to present her authentic self.

The highlight of her tour so far was a historic moment in Los Angeles this March when Madonna was joined on stage by Kylie Minogue, 55, for a mesmerizing duet.

This marked the first-ever performance together for these pop legends, captivating the audience with acoustic renditions of Gloria Gaynor's I Will Survive and Kylie's hit Can't Get You Out of My Head.

The internet was abuzz with admiration for the duo, with fans expressing their delight over this groundbreaking collaboration.

"No better way to celebrate #InternationalWomensDay than these 2 Queens linking up to perform this classic anthem. This is history," a fan exclaimed on social media, capturing the sentiment of many.

Madonna's tour has been filled with notable moments, including a February meet-up with '90s icon Pamela Anderson, 56, in Vancouver.

Pamela opted for a natural, makeup-free look, contrasting with Madonna's glamorous ensemble of a blue and black corset and skirt. Sharing a photo of their reunion, Madonna playfully dubbed Pamela as having the "best legs in town."

For her Miami appearance, Madonna went for a full glam makeup look, pairing a sheer blouse with a black bra and accessorizing with a blue bandana, adding a touch of elegance to her outfit. Her iconic blonde hair was styled in tight curls, emphasizing her striking features in the selfies.

Captioning the images with "Hello Miami. I'm back!" accompanied by a blue heart emoji, Madonna once again proved her unmatched ability to capture the public's attention.

Fans on X (formerly Twitter) were quick to shower the star with praise, marveling at her seemingly eternal youth.

"Without Madonna, we are lost, protect Madonna at all costs! She looks amazing," one fan wrote, while another remarked, "She looks not a day over 30 years old!"

The admiration continued, with comments like "She looks 18" and "She is so baby."

Currently on her Celebration Tour, Madonna is commemorating an illustrious four-decade career in music with performances worldwide.

The tour is set to conclude with a free mega-show on Rio de Janeiro's Copacabana Beach, anticipated to draw the largest crowd of her career—around two million fans.

This event promises to be an extraordinary finale, highlighting Madonna's unparalleled influence on the music industry and her dedication to her fans.

Madonna's 78-date world tour has not only set records but also captivated audiences with viral performances, including lap dances with backup dancers and a raunchy routine featuring TV star Kelly Ripa in New York City.

