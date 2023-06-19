Michelle Keegan shares stunning beach photo from romantic getaway to Ibiza

Michelle Keegan is currently sunning herself in Ibiza with her beau Mark Wright, and on Sunday, the star shared a glimpse inside her lavish trip.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, the Brassic TV star stunned fans with a series of sun-soaked snapshots including a dreamy looking photo of a beachfront bar surrounded by date palms and giant aloe vera.

WATCH: Michelle Keegan stuns in an array of daring outfits

Elsewhere, Michelle shared a gorgeous picture of herself looking ultra-glam in a pair of white linen trousers, a black crop top and a beige fedora. She was photographed enjoying what appeared to be an afternoon stroll down towards the sparkling coastline. Bliss!

This certainly isn't the first time we've been left swooning over Michelle's holiday looks. At the weekend, she also took a trip down memory lane as she shared a jaw-dropping bikini photo from a recent family holiday.

© Instagram The loved-up couple jetted off to Ibiza

The brunette beauty stunned fans with a gorgeous throwback bikini picture – and wow did she look sensational. Embracing the sunshine, the actress opted for a bold black and white bikini top featuring a chic halter neck design.

Michelle's choice of swimwear accentuated her beautifully bronzed skin and ultra-toned physique. The secret to Michelle's flawless physique? Morning workouts and sweaty HIIT classes.

"I just don't punish myself, it’s not my life to go to the gym. If I can go to the gym I will, if I can't, I can't," she said to Cosmopolitan.

© Instagram The actress looked stunning

She went on to say: "I prefer to [workout] in the morning to get it out the way, but it is literally whenever I can fit it in that I'll go. If I go early in the morning, I tend not to have breakfast first and I do feel better afterwards because then I feel like I've set myself up for the day. But warming up takes longer in the morning, it takes longer to get going".

She wore her chocolate tresses down loose and opted to shield her eyes from the sun's rays with a pair of stylish round sunglasses. As for accessories, Michelle, 36, glammed up her beachy look with a gold pendant necklace and a pair of simple drop earrings.

© Instagram Michelle looked flawless

Evidently in her element, the brunette beauty was pictured flashing a huge grin as she enjoyed a refreshing dip in the aquamarine pool alongside her father and her younger brother, Andrew.

Paying tribute to her father, Michelle penned in her caption: "Have the best day in Tenners," followed by a pint glass emoji and a yellow sun emoji.

© Getty The couple said "I do" in 2015

It's been an exciting time for the Our Girl star. After months of hard work, Michelle and her husband Mark Wright have created the most impressive new home in Essex.

Their breath-taking mansion is a real head-turner complete with its very own indoor gym, a sauna, a giant outdoor pool and a party space featuring a bespoke bar!

Since moving in, the couple have been quick to share stunning home updates. Their incredible bathroom could easily be mistaken for a five-star spa. Along with a sleek free-standing bath and his and hers sinks, it also features a sauna and steam room and rainfall shower.