Michelle Keegan teases fans in camouflage trousers for exciting reason

Michelle Keegan stole audience's hearts with her role as Georgie Lane on Our Girl, and on Thursday, the actress teased that she could be reprising the role in a candid Instagram post.

The 36-year-old captured herself on set wearing a pair of camouflaged trousers behind the wheel of what appeared to be a military tank. In full costume, the star also was rocking a pair of chunky steel-toed boots - completing her army ensemble.

The star teased fans on Instagram

Captioning the snap, she wrote: "Our girl or Fool Me Once?," alongside a director's board emoji. While it's safe to say fans would love a comeback of the hit series, which officially wrapped back in 2020, the photo appears to be from behind the scenes of Fool Me Once, an upcoming Netflix series which the brunette beauty is starring in.

In the exciting new eight-parter, Michelle will star alongside Richard Armitage, as his grief-stricken wife, Maya Stern. The story is based on Harlan Coben's 2016 novel of the same name.

Whilst the actress is a regular on our screens, she is also a business owner and adoring wife to her husband and former TOWIE star, Mark Wright. Michelle has been non-stop from all angles, and as summer is approaching, her bikini business, Orfila Bee, is thriving and regularly shares updates of new, ultra-flattering styles for fans to get their hands on.

Michelle is often spotted modelling a number of the gorgeous multi-way swimsuits herself, and with a physique like hers - who can blame her? The latest look modelled by the former Coronation Street star saw her putting her incredible abs on full display in a sultry black bardot bikini.

The stunning twin set features a flattering off-the-shoulder top, highlighting Michelle's elegant decolletage. The figure-highlighting bottoms were high-waisted and perfectly cinched the brunette bombshell's impressive waistline and framed her sky-high legs.

© Getty The couple live in a lavish Essex Mansion

Michelle went hell for leather when it came to accessories and slipped into a pair of black cowboy boots, a sheer black kaftan, and a matching black fedora. The star was all smiles as she looked away from the camera swishing the cascading kaftan towards the idyllic sea behind her.

Her perfect brunette tresses were worn down underneath the stylish hat and were styled into soft curls, that showed off the star's subtle honey highlights.

Friends and fans went wild for the incredibly stylish update. "Super pretty," one fan penned. A second added: "Super pretty," alongside a heart eyes emoji. A third penned: "SCORCHING HOT."

At home in Essex, Michelle, and Mark have been transforming their luxe mansion in Ongar into what can only be described as a mini 5-star resort. Last week, Mark shared the details of the lavish new pool being installed in their vast garden. We can't wait to see the updates of the property when it's complete!