Michelle Keegan is so stunning in slinky dress and incredible over-the-knee boots

Last night the most glamorous fashion event of the year took place and it was clear Michelle Keegan knew the style stakes were high. The Brassic actress, 36, did not disappoint in an outfit we can all take tips from.

Michelle arrived at The Royal Albert Hall for The Fashion Awards in a look that felt like a glamorous take on a gladiator aesthetic. The former Coronation Street star was seen in a slinky satin gown in a cream shade with a black velvet bralet section.

The gown featured a sweetheart neckline with gold hardware detail and straps in the same velvet material. Each side of the bralet piece was adorned with large diamanté detail. The dress was form-fitting and ankle-length featuring a deep thigh split and an incredible back detail you may not have initially spotted.

The back of the dress was so glamorous with gold draped chain details connecting the two straps. The edgy feel of the chains was enhanced by Michelle's incredible boots.

The former Our Girl star's footwear looked as if she had combined fishnet stockings and a pair of over-the-knee boots – in the best way possible. Michelle wore black boots that featured scalloped cutouts and a lace-up front that scaled her entire calf. They also featured a skinny stiletto heel for a leg-lengthening effect.

The final touch was a mini handbag in gold covered in diamanté-adorned chains which mirrored the back detailing of the dress. As always, Michelle's hair and makeup were effortlessly chic.

The actress wore her beautiful brunette locks in a voluminous blowdry, 90s supermodel style. Her makeup had a similar 90s feel with a brown-toned nude lip and a subtle brown eyeshadow look.

Michelle was in good company last night as the red carpet was filled with A-listers in impressive outfits.

Maya Jama © Getty Love Island presenter Maya Jama looked incredible in a white corseted gown with a train that went on for miles. She wore the piece with white sheer hold-up stockings and white stilettos.

Amal Clooney © Getty Amal Clooney looked similarly gorgeous in a gown fit for a Christmas party. The barrister was seen in a floor-length ombré orange look covered in metallic adornments that almost looked like leaves. Her long hair was worn in loose waves.



Anne Hathaway © Getty You also couldn't help but notice Anne Hathaway. The Devil Wears Prada star wore a stunning white pleated look with a plunging scooped neckline and pearl tassel detailing.



Michelle Keegan is no stranger to a stunning look. The wife of heart Radio Presenter Mark Wright looked so chic in a cool off-duty outfit in a recent mirror selfie that she shared with her 6.8 million Instagram followers.

The actress wore slouchy low-rise wide-leg jeans in a light wash with a pair of white and grey Nike trainers and a cropped grey long-sleeve knit.

The star also wowed in a skin-tight strapless cream dress in a faux leather material with matching stilettos and gold jewellery on Instagram.

Behind the scenes, Michelle and husband Mark have transformed their Essex mansion into a winter wonderland for the festive season. She has decorated an incredibly tall tree in white and gold decorations that we can all take tips from.