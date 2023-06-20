Travis Barker's ex Shanna Moekler reacts to Kourtney Kardashian's pregnancy, but what does Scott Disick have to say?

The Blink-182 drummer and the The Kardashians star are expecting their first child together

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker, after coping with infertility issues, are expanding their family, and their family and friends are showering them with support — including their exes.

The upcoming Kravis baby is the reality star's fourth child and the punk rock drummer's second. Kourtney shares kids Mason, 13, Penelope, ten, and Reign, eight, with Scott Disick, her partner of nearly a decade; Travis shares kids Alabama, 19, and Landon, 17, with ex-wife Shanna Moakler (they were married from 2004 to 2008) plus he's a stepdad to her daughter Atiana, 24, with ex Oscar de la Hoya.

Following their instantly viral announcement at a Blink-182 concert, all eyes turned to the exes' and their reactions, and Shanna for one not only revealed she has known of the pregnancy for a while, but expressed her happiness and support for the couple too.

After social media users took to Shanna's comment sections on her Instagram posts to highlight her ex's baby news, she replied to one with: "I've known for weeks this is not new news to me," next to a red heart emoji.

She later maintained to Entertainment Tonight: "I'm very excited for them," adding: "[I] hope they have a great experience bringing in a new life to the world."

As for Scott, the television personality has yet to publicly acknowledge or support his ex's baby news, though he has through the years maintained a tight-knit relationship with the Kardashian family despite his on-and-off, often tumultuous, relationship with Kourtney.

© Getty Shanna and Travis were married for four years

Today, he still makes frequent appearances on Hulu's The Kardashians, where his mother-son relationship with Kardashian matriarch and famous momager Kris Jenner, plus his sibling-like relationship with Kourtney's younger sister Khloé Kardashian, continues unabated.

In a previous episode of the hit reality series that aired after Kourtney and Travis had their legal wedding ceremony in Santa Barbara last year, he had mixed feelings about the couple's relationship, though was ultimately supportive of it.

© Getty Scott and Kourtney's highs and lows played out on Keeping Up with the Kardashians

In a conversation with Khloé, he said: "I mean, don't get me wrong, I'll always love your sister. So I wasn't that caught off guard. I mean I thought they had already been married the way that she was talking. So it wasn't crazy. Thank god."

© Instagram The star showed off her growing bump at the concert

Still, he admitted: "In another time in my life, if I would've heard that, it would've been over for me," before maintaining: "It does give me a lot of relief that she is happy. Somebody else is taking care of her."

Scott then explained: "I kind of, in a selfish way, feel like a lot has been lifted off of me. I think in the end, it's kind of a good thing. I couldn't do the job of being with her. So I salute Travis," before noting: "Like, he's in for a lot of work."

© Getty Kourtney and Travis married in 2022

Kourtney and Travis announced their pregnancy to the world over the weekend, when the Lemme founder held up a sign that read: "Travis I'm Pregnant," while he was performing with his Blink-182 band members.

© Getty The couple in March 2023

The moment was a sweet nod to the longtime band's 1999 music video for their hit song 'All the Small Things,' where a fan holds up the same sign.

The expecting couple first started dating in 2021, though they knew each other and were both friends and neighbors for over a decade before that. They got engaged in October of that year after Travis popped the question during a beachside proposal, surrounded by a bed of red roses. The two then got legally married in April 2022, which was followed by an extravagant wedding in Italy the following month.