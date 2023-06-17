Kourtney Kardashian, 44, pregnant with first child with Travis Barker - see her epic announcement

Kourtney Kardashian announced that she is expecting her first child with her husband, Travis Barker in the best way.

The 44-year-old attended one of Travis' Blink-182 shows and could be seen in the crowd holding up a huge sign that read: "Travis I'm pregnant." As the crowd screamed with excitement, her pregnancy announcement was plastered on the big screen with Travis' bandmates quickly congratulating the drummer.

As the camera panned to Travis, he looked visibly shocked by her news as he left his drumkit and made his way over to his wife, who was standing near the front of the stage.

His bandmate, Mark Hoppus, was the first to race to Kourtney and give her a hug though before Travis quickly took over and scooped Kourtney up his arms as they shared a kiss.

© Photo: Getty Images Travis and Kourtney are expecting their first child

Kourtney was wearing a black, high-cut bodysuit with a pair of low-rise pants and appeared to already be showing a hint of a baby bump. The Kardashians star shared the moment on Instagram on Saturday morning and was met with a wave of congratulatory messages from her followers.

One fan replied: "Okey, this is beautiful." A second said: "I am so happy for you my love." A third added: "Oh my goodness!!! Congratulations!" Travis shared the same clip on his own Instagram account but left no caption.

Kourtney announced her pregnancy at a Blink-182 show

In an episode of season two of The Kardashians on Hulu, Kourtney revealed that she had been undergoing IVF treatment in the hope that she and Travis can expand their family; Kourtney is mom to two sons and a daughter whom she welcomed with her ex Scott Disick, and Travis has a son and daughter from his marriage to his ex-wife Shanna Moakler.

"Travis and I want to have a baby, and so my doctor took us down this road of doing IVF. It hasn’t been the most amazing experience," she told her sisters.

© Photo: Getty Images Kourtney and Travis opened up about their IVF struggles on The Kardashians

The businesswoman also addressed her weight gain in the series, revealing that her body has changed and that Travis is "so into my thicker body".

"It was all the hormones the doctors put me on," she revealed on episode three of The Kardashians, adding: "Eight months of IVF treatment has taken a toll on my body, mentally and physically, and it has taken a lot for me to get to a place of feeling comfortable happy with the changes".

"Travis is so supportive and always complimenting me, and it helped me to embrace the changes and to the point where I love the changes; my ass is amazing," she continued.

Read more HELLO! US stories here