Kourtney Kardashian shares first photos of growing baby bump, but sparks major debate among fans – see why

The reality star announced she is expecting her first baby with Travis Barker at a Blink-182 concert

Kourtney Kardashian may have kept her pregnancy a secret for the last several months, but now she is more than ready to share it with the world.

The reality star announced she is expecting her first child with husband Travis Barker – her fourth child, his third – over the weekend, after a lengthy battle with infertility.

Following the instantly viral video of her announcing her pregnancy to the public at a Blink-182 concert, which quickly ranked up a whopping six million likes on Instagram, she has now shared the first glimpse at her growing bump.

Kourtney took to Instagram Sunday with a slew of adorable photos from the concert last night, highlighting her adorable belly.

The first photos sees her in the see-through, teal mesh turtleneck and leather pants she wore for the momentous occasion, while Travis is fittingly pretending to play the drums on his wife's bump.

In another shot the bump appears in all its glory while the punk rock drummer is planting a kiss on it, plus others see them affectionately hugging each other.

Kourtney also included behind-the-scenes shots of her epic announcement, including one of her writing the now famous "Travis I'm Pregnant" sign, plus another one of her flashing it at the concert, where her daughter with Scott Disick, Penelope, ten, plus Kim Kardashian's daughter North, also ten, and Travis' daughter Alabama, 17, are all standing around her at the concert.

"Overwhelmed with gratitude and joy for God's blessing and plan," the soon-to-be mom-of-four wrote in her caption, and in between more congratulatory messages, fans continued to debate whether Travis knew about the pregnancy.

© Instagram Her pregnancy announcement sparked a debate

After Kourtney shared the video of her announcement, many interpreted it as her first announcement to her husband, though he obviously was already aware that the two were expecting, and it was instead their way of sharing the news with the public, plus a nod to Blink-182's 1999 music video for their hit song "All the Small Things."

The couple tied the knot last year

Fans were sure to defend the star in the comments section under the post, maintaining: "It was an announcement to the world, not to him! Calm down," and: "Do people really think he didn't know?" as well as: "What y'all don't understand is, this announcement was for us. Of course he knew already," plus another fan added: "She made the sign in reference to an old Blink-182 video. Obviously they've both known for a while that she's pregnant."

© Getty The couple went from neighbors, to lovers, to now parents together!

Kourtney previously opened up about her journey with IVF on Hulu's The Kardashians. In an episode of the hit reality show, she's seen telling her sisters: "Travis and I want to have a baby, and so my doctor took us down this road of doing IVF. It hasn't been the most amazing experience."

Kourtney's sister Kim already expressed her excitement over the news

She also spoke on the impact the treatment had on her body, and said on the show: "Eight months of IVF treatment has taken a toll on my body, mentally and physically, and it has taken a lot for me to get to a place of feeling comfortable and happy with the changes."

Still, she said: "Travis is so supportive and always complimenting me, and it helped me to embrace the changes, to the point where I love the changes," and joked: "My ass is amazing."

© Getty Images Kourtney and Travis in March 2023

Kourtney and Travis knew each other and were both friends and neighbors for over a decade before they officially started dating in 2021. They got engaged in October of that year after Travis proposed with a beachside proposal, dropping to one knee surrounded by a bed of red roses.

The two then got legally married in April 2022 in Santa Barbara, which was followed by an extravagant wedding in Italy the next month.