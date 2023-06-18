Kim Kardashian's unexpected message to pregnant Kourtney Kardashian following feud

The Skims founder has been making headlines after falling out with her older sister

Kim Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian have been feuding in the newly-released season three of The Kardashians, but when it comes down to it, nothing is more important to the pair than family.

This was more than evident over the weekend, when the Skims founder made sure to pay a heartfelt tribute to her older sister, following the news of Kourtney's pregnancy.

The beauty mogul took to Instagram shortly after Kourtney announced her pregnancy at husband Travis Barker's concert, re-sharing the memorable moment the Poosh founder held up a sign with the message 'Travis, I'm pregnant' written across it.

"Congrats!!! We're having a Kravis baby!!! " she wrote, alongside a slew of emojis, including love hearts, pregnant women and emotional eyed smiley faces.

Kourtney and Kim's relationship has been challenged over recent time, with The Kardashians focusing on their rift, which happened after Kourtney and Travis' wedding last year.

Kim Kardashian broke her silence on sister Kourtney Kardashian's pregnancy news

The couple tied the knot in a show-stopping ceremony in Portofino, Italy, which was sponsored by Dolce & Gabbana.

Just four months later, Kim teamed up with the Italian designers on a capsule collection, which upset Kourtney. In a conversation on the show between the pregnant star and her sister, Kendall Jenner, Kourtney revealed that Kim's move hurt her feelings as she never asked her permission to move forward with the deal.

© ANGELA WEISS Kim Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian have been feuding in The Kardashians season three

Through tears, she told Kendall: "There's an abundance of opportunities. It's not about business and there's so much, it takes precedence over hurting your sister. It's legit copying my wedding."

She added that Kim's slogan for the collection, 'Living La Dolce Vita', was not only 'my wedding' but 'how I've lived my life every summer for five years in a row."

© Pascal Le Segretain Kourtney and Kim fell out of a Dolce & Gabbana collaboration

Kim gave her side of the story during the heated episode too, revealing she had a 'lengthy' email chain with Dolce and Gabbana, where she pleaded with them to push the collection back in order for it not to come out too close to Kourtney's wedding.

The star also said during her confessional on the program that she had called her sister twice to talk about the collaboration, which came out in September 2022, during Milan Fashion Week.

© Jason Kempin Kourtney and Travis married in 2022

"I want to be respectful for Kourtney and this journey; I didn't want to do any of her looks even if I loved them," Kim said.

"I couldn't have been more mindful. I said, don't do the Madonna collection, don't do the lace collection, don't do anything Kourtney wore to her wedding out of respect for Kourtney."

She went on to add that Kourtney was the"diva of all divas" for being upset with her over the business deal. Luckily, it appears that things are much better between the sisters now, given that the show was recorded prior to Kourtney's pregnancy announcement - and Kim is no doubt looking forward to becoming an aunt again.

© Kourtney Kardashian on Instagram Kourtney shares three children - including daughter Penelope - with ex Scott Disick

Kourtney is already mom to three children, Mason, 13, Penelope, ten, and eight-year-old Reign, who she shares with ex Scott Disick.

Travis, meanwhile, shares children Landon, 19, and Alabama, 17, who he shares with ex-wife Shanna Moakler. He is also a doting stepfather to Shanna's daughter Atiana, 24, whose father is Oscar De La Hoya.

