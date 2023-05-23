What is Kourtney Kardashian Barker's net worth?

Whether it's taking care of her three children or sharing a vegan recipe on Instagram, it's safe to say that Kourtney Kardashian always does what makes her happy and whilst she may not have as many business ventures under her belt as her sisters, the star has still racked up quite the fortune.

Despite raking in the big bucks, the star previously told CNBC in 2019: "The biggest thing that my dad always told us was just that money doesn't buy happiness. He would drill that into our heads." The star's father, Robert Kardashian, was a famed lawyer and entrepreneur and made headlines when he was on the legal team for his friend, OJ Simpson, during his trial in 1995.

So what is the eldest Kardashian sister's net worth and how does she earn it? Keep scrolling for all the details…

What is Kourtney's total net worth?

The bar is set pretty high for the 44-year-old, who has at least one billionaire in the family. According to Celebrity Net Worth, Kourtney's total figure is $65million. Coming in at the fourth richest of her financially flourishing family members.

How does Kourtney make her money?

Whilst the star made an absolute killing on her former family reality show Keeping Up With the Kardashians as a cast member and an executive producer, she is also the proud business owner of Lemme, her own personal brand of vitamins and supplements.

She has also channeled her inner Gwyneth Paltrow and created her own wellness brand, Poosh. Which according to its own official website is the "modern guide to living your best life". Kourtney penned: "I decided to launch Poosh because I felt that there was something missing in the healthy lifestyle space. Healthy living gets a bad rap; it's as though if you care about what you put in — or on — your body, then you’re not sexy or cool. But this just isn't true, and Poosh is here to prove just that."

Of course, with 220 million Instagram followers, it comes as no surprise that the brunette beauty brings in a lot of money from her sponsored posts. In 2021, Hopper’s 2022 Instagram Richlist, predicted Kourtney made $964,000 per post. The star has since upped the ante when it comes to advertising and now also works directly with brands through her wellness space site, advertising and selling on there and thus taking a cut of the profit from sales they make - genius.

Kourtney also films for her famous family's newest show The Kardashians which is sure to bring in a healthy buck. In total, it was reported that the star brought in $4.5million per season of the original reality show (KUWK) - of which there were 15 seasons.

Who is the richest of the Kardashians?

Taking the cake as the richest sibling is the original selfie-obsessed starlet, Kim Kardashian, whose net worth totals at $1.4billion, next is the youngest of the pack and beauty mogul, Kylie Jenner who rakes in $750million, iconic momager Kris Jenner is in third place at $190million. After Kourtney is Khloe Kardashian, whose healthy salary totals at $50million, closely followed by Kendall Jenner whose figure is $45million. Holy smokes!

