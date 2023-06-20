Avril Lavigne and Tyga's romance: what we know

The 'Sk8er Boi' singer and the 'Rack City' rapper first turned heads in Paris earlier this year

Avril Lavigne made headlines earlier this year when she and rapper Tyga were spotted kissing in Paris, not long after her breakup with Mod Sun.

The singer, 38, was spotted at Paris Fashion Week getting cozy with the 33-year-old, known as much for his connection to the Kardashian-Jenners as for his music. Naturally, pictures from the event quickly went viral.

Read on to learn more about their romance, how it all began, and where we've come since.

Prior to Tyga, the Canadian pop-punk singer was in a relationship with fellow musician Mod Sun, real name Derek Smith, who she first collaborated with on the 2021 song 'Flames.'

The two confirmed later that year that they were in a relationship, and were frequently seen on red carpets and spending their downtime together.

Their relationship reached a new level in April 2022, when they announced that they had gotten engaged, even sharing photos of their glamorous engagement party.

All that ended in February when they announced their split; Mod was reportedly blind-sided and even acknowledged his heartbreak at concerts after the split.

Avril Lavigne and Tyga's beginnings

As news of the split began to circulate online, Avril jetted off to Paris for Fashion Week, spotted front row at some of the year's most high profile runway shows.

However, near the tail end of the event, at the Mugler x Hunter Schafer Party on March 6, the singer was seen cozying up to the 'Rack City' rapper (real name Michael Ray Stevenson), who shares a son, 10, with Blac Chyna and has also dated Kylie Jenner.

Photos of the two kissing quickly went viral on social media, and while neither party ever explicitly confirmed the relationship, they've been spotted together a few more times since.

Avril Lavigne and Tyga's relationship now

The musicians kept their relationship low-key, although they've both occasionally confirmed the relationship with photographs on social media.

Tyga took to Instagram shortly after news of their reported romance broke with a slew of photos from Paris, including a pair alongside Avril, both twinning in black.

Avril, for her part, shared a pair of photographs beside the rapper while on the European leg of her recent Love Sux tour, seen spending time with him while offstage.

Tyga was even spotted leaving a jewelry store earlier this year, reportedly gifting the 'Bite Me' singer with an $80,000 Mavani & Co. diamond necklace.

All might not well in paradise, however. New reports claim that the two have broken up but continue to remain friends, although there has been no confirmation from either party. However, it's safe to say that at least they'll always have Paris!