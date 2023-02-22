Mod Sun breaks silence on surprise Avril Lavigne split The Happy Ending singer and Mod Sun got engaged in April 2022

Mod Sun has broken his silence after Avril Lavigne confirmed the end of their engagement – without telling him first.

The 35-year-old musician admitted that he was blindsided by the news after Avril's reps confirmed the split to Page Six on Tuesday. According to reports, the couple has parted ways after being "on and off" for the past couple of months. However, Mod revealed that the break-up has come as a surprise to him.

"They were together and engaged as of three days ago when he left for tour so if anything has changed that's news to him," a spokesperson for the Flames hitmaker told Page Six.

Despite the news, he has no plans to let his heartbreak interrupt his current tour. "The show will happen tonight and tomorrow and for the rest of the tour," his rep added.

The couple were last seen together in public at a pre-Grammys party earlier this month. They announced their engagement last April after the performer got down on one knee during a romantic trip to Paris.

"Oui! Je t'aime pour toujours Dimanche. 27. Mars. 2022," Avril captioned a post of the proposal which in English reads: "Yes I will love you forever, Sunday March 27. 2022."

Avril and Mod got engaged in April 2022

Immediately, fans took to the comments section to congratulate the two, with one writing: "My jaw just hit the ground. Love doesn't suck after all. So happy for you two legends."

The two musicians are thought to have been together since November 2020 but didn't make their relationship official until 2021, when they collaborated on the song Flames from Mod's record.

Avril reportedly ended their engagement without telling Mod first

Since then, they've frequently worked together, with Mod having contributed to several of the songs from Avril's recent record Love Sux.

Avril was previously married to Sum 41 singer Deryck Whibley for three years, with the pair legally divorcing in 2010, and she later wed Nickleback star Chad Kroeger in July 2013 less than a year after dating him. They split in 2015.

