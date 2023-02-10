Ola Jordan shops in sexy underwear after 3.5 stone weight loss - husband James reacts

Ola Jordan has courted attention on social media in her underwear with her latest fun video, sparking a hilarious reaction from her husband James.

The former Strictly Come Dancing star displayed her 3.5 stone weight loss as she slipped into white sheer lingerie. Cheekily, underwear-clad Ola walked around outside of their house while carrying Sainsbury’s shopping bags after pretending to have done the family shop.

See her husband James’ hilarious response to Ola’s racy outfit as he greeted her at the door in the playful video shared on Instagram.

WATCH: James Jordan reacts as Ola shops in sexy underwear after weight loss

Loading the player...

Their hilarious exchange unfolded in the clip above when Ola arrives home, much to the amusement of their loyal fan base.

"So funny," one fan wrote. "She should be so proud and brag all you want!" Others added: “It's a bit bloody chilly to be stood on the doorstep like that."

"Absolutely brilliant it made me giggle which was a bad thing my husband wanted to see...omg he thinks that will be me in a few months."

Continuing their banter in the caption, a cheeky Ola wrote: "I don’t remember telling anyone I’ve lost weight but now he mentioned it I might as well tell you how I did."

The couple enjoyed poking fun at their weight loss in the new fun video but they really do look incredible.

Ola wowed in white sheer underwear

Recently, Ola wowed in skintight latex trousers which perfectly showed off her transformation. The couple are doting parents to their daughter Ella.

In their HELLO! column, the worried dad opened up about the emotional time he has had recently. "I get quite emotional that I can't do anything for Ella and I start panicking, so I did have a really rough day," he wrote in his HELLO!’s exclusive column.

"Luckily we got seen at the doctors and they gave her the steroids. Thank goodness it calmed down after about six hours.

"We're always talking about how sick Ella is in this column and I'm tired of it, but unfortunately, she's quite a sickly child. I'm hoping being ill is building up her immunity."

