Holly Willoughby reveals her eldest children's frustration over not being able to leave the house

The This Morning presenter spoke about her family on her latest newsletter for her lifestyle brand Wylde Moon

Holly Willoughby has had a difficult month professional, following her former This Morning co-presenter Phillip Schofield's exit from the show and ITV, and it seems that personally, it's also been a somewhat challenging.

Since her return to the show last week, Holly has avoided talking about her personal life, but on her latest Wylde Moon newsletter, which she sent out to her subscribers on Monday afternoon, the 42-year-old opened up about her eldest children, Harry, 14, and 11-year-old Belle and confessed why they had barely left the house this past week.

"How dreamy was the weather this weekend?" she began telling her readers in the email, before opening up about "the only downside" to it.

"The only downside to this lovely weather for us as a family right now is the revision cloud hanging over us. If you're anything like me, you've got some very frustrated kids kicking about the house, when all they want is to be outside kicking a ball!" she wrote.

The mother-of-three went on to share with her followers her wish for her children to be recognised for all the work they put in outside of their school timetable.

"At such a young age, this really is the first time they have had to take responsibility for their learning and independently put a structure in place to prepare for the exams ahead. So, without knowing what results are to come, and just because they've tried or are trying their best, I5'm going to reward both of mine an 'A'!" she added.

Holly rarely talks about her children, and back in 2021 she explained why she was cautious about protecting their identities on social media.

"I choose not to show my children's faces because I know that's the deal. If you show one photograph, then they're out there," she said.

"They're for consumption for everybody, which is why I choose not to do it."

Holly shares three children with her husband of 15 years, Dan Baldwin: Harry, Belle, and eight-year-old Chester.

And while Holly juggles many jobs on ITV, including Dancing on Ice, as is the face of many brands, such as Garnier and Marks & Spencer, the star previously admitted to HELLO! that her "most favourite job of all" was being a mother to her children.

"It wasn't like when I was at school I thought, 'Oh, I'm going to be this big career girl.' Being a mummy is definitely my most favourite job of all, without a shadow of a doubt," she said.

Asked how she balances work and family life, she replied: "Essentially I just have a job and children, though.

"I have the same issues as the next person, but I do feel very lucky that I’ve been blessed with three lovely children and that I look forward to going to work because I know a lot of people don't feel like that.

"If I'm going to get up and leave the kids in the morning then it has to be for something that I care about, or feel passionately about – and I'm lucky to be able to do that."

