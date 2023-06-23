Tim McGraw makes HUGE announcement fans have been waiting for – and they are going wild

Tim McGraw shared an exciting announcement on Friday that his fans have been waiting years to hear.

The country music icon took to Instagram to reveal that after three years he is finally releasing a new album via Big Machine Records. Titled Standing Room Only, it will be available on August 25. And as if that wasn't enough, he has also dropped a new single, Hey Whiskey.

Sharing a photo of the album's cover art which sees him rocking his trademark Stetson hat, Tim penned: "#StandingRoomOnly THE ALBUM coming August 25th!! 13 songs. And we just released a new song 'Hey Whiskey' available everywhere now."

© Robby Klein Tim McGraw's Standing Room Only will drop on August 25

He added: "I can't wait to share this whole project with you…. pre-order bundles available for a limited time at timmcgraw.com!"

His followers were beside themselves and raced to share their excitement in the comment section, with one replying: "CAN'T WAIT!!!" A second said: "Let's Go! Very excited, Tim. Keep it up."

A third added: "Love it! Can't wait to hear all the songs," and a fourth wrote: "Sounds absolutely amazing those two tracks unreal! Another gem of a record."

© Getty Images Tim hasn't released an album since 2020

The new album marks Tim's first new record since 2020's Here On Earth, which debuted at number one on the Billboard Country Chart.

According to a press release, Standing Room Only – which is also the name of the record's first single and title track which was released in March – will be full of Tim's enduring country sound, distinguished vocals, and meaningful songs.

© Robby Klein Tim McGraw has dropped two singles from Standing Room Only

Speaking of the album, he said: "As an artist, I always want to dig deeper and get better every time I make a new record – it's a big part of what drives me, and I really believe this is one of the best projects we've made.

"I've been working on this album since 2020, and this collection of songs are some of the most emotional, thought-provoking, and life-affirming music I've ever recorded."

He added: "I'm excited to have 'Hey Whiskey' out so fans can start hearing more of what we're working on – and maybe even more before August…"

© Photo: Getty Images Tim McGraw will be back on the road in 2024

Those hoping to see Tim perform his new songs live will also get their wish as it has been confirmed that fans can expect an announcement soon with details on how to see him out on the road in 2024 with a major production.

Standing Room Only will feature 13 brand new tracks and was produced by Tim and his longtime producing partner Byron Gallimore. Fans can pre-save the album now, and also purchase a collectors bundle with their vinyl or CD, featuring a new t-shirt, collectible trading card, and poster. For all details and tiers, visit store.timmcgraw.com.