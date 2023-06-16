Gwen Stefani sends emotional message to fans from Oklahoma home - 'I can't believe it's going to happen'

Gwen Stefani has posted an emotional message of thanks to her fans after they showed support for her next live performance. The 'Hollaback Girl' singer took to Instagram from her and her husband Blake Shelton's Oklahoma home's beautiful garden on Thursday evening to say thank you to all those who had bought tickets for the London-based event.

Gwen is due to perform alongside P!nk at the 10th anniversary of BST Hyde Park, and she is clearly very excited about the opportunity. Speaking to fans who had bought tickets on Thursday, the 'Rich Girl' star said: "Whoever bought tickets to come and see me at Hyde Park, thank you," before she added sweetly: "I can't believe it's going to happen!"

© Gwen Stefani on Instagram Gwen Stefani posing for a photo in the field where she made her Instagram story videos on Thursday

She continued: "Second, I want to thank P!nk for having me." Gwen was announced to be performing as one of the 'So What' artist's special guest stars in early May 2023. And as previously mentioned, the 53-year-old's excitement about the opportunity is clear to see on her social media.

Earlier on Thursday, Gwen appeared to also take to her Instagram story to post a countdown to her appearance at the concert. "7 days, 14 hours and 59 minutes" it read. However, on Friday morning, it was eventually revealed that this countdown was actually looking forward to the release of a new single, called 'True Babe' – which naturally sent fans crazy across the world into a happy meltdown.

© Gwen Stefani on Instagram Gwen's new music will be released on Friday June 23

However, 'The Sweet Escape' singer was not just focused on her next musical achievements, as became evident when she quickly added to her Thursday thank you video: "Third, those are my flowers." The hit singer-songwriter excitedly pointed to the beautiful scenery behind her, before in a later video zooming in on some of her Oklahoma home's greenery.

Gwen's most recent performances prior to P!nk's Hype Park concert were at her husband's tour, for which she joined him on several occasions, as well as at the country music awards in April 2023. She most recently took to social media from the pair's ranch in order to share a video showing how some pesky intruders had managed to get into one of their sunflower fields.

WATCH: Gwen preparing behind the scenes to perform at one of her husband's shows

According to the emoji which she used in the post, as well as her video evidence of some hoof prints in the ground, some deer who live nearby had been in to visit the night before. "Our sunflower experiment [is] doing pretty good" Gwen said in the video, but added that they'd had "a lot of intruders last night." The singer then turned her attention to some of the hollyhock which is growing in their fields, just as she drew attention to the same plant on Thursday.

Gwen and Blake live in Oklahoma along with her three children: Kingston, 17, Suma, 14 and Apollo, nine, all of whom she shares with her ex-husband Gavin Rossdale. The ex-couple co-parent their children, although the 57-year-old recently revealed this isn't always easy as he and Gwen share very different attitudes to parenting.

© Getty Images Blake is stepdad to Gwen's three children

"We're really different people, I don't think there's much similarity in the way we bring them up," Gavin admitted on the Not So Hollywood podcast. "I think that gives them an incredible perspective to then choose which pieces of those two lives they'd really like to inherit and move on with," he also said.