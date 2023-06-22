Faith Hill's model daughter showcases seriously long legs in tiny thong – and wait 'til you see what she's doing

Faith Hill and Tim McGraw's youngest daughter, Audrey, was the last to move out of her parents' jaw-dropping Nashville home – but they will be pleased to see she is winning at adulting.

The 21-year-old gave her followers a glimpse inside her New York City apartment on Wednesday, but they got more than they bargained for as she revealed her sensational model physique while undergoing some household chores.

Audrey shared a black and white photo of herself wearing very little but a polka dot blouse which was thrown over a tiny thong that exposed a hint of her derriere and her endless legs.

Audrey shared a glimpse inside her kitchen while wearing a thong

What made her followers love the photo more was the fact she was ironing in her kitchen while wearing the outfit with a pair of knee-high boots. "Kitschy in the kitchen," she captioned the photo, which was inundated with complimentary responses.

"WOW! I love this photo," said one. A second wrote: "You are so gorgeous." A third added: "Obsessed." A fourth joked: "You mean the children of Faith and Tim know how to iron? I'm freaked."

© Photo: Getty Images Audrey is the youngest daughter of Tim McGraw and Faith Hill

Audrey relocated to the Big Apple for college, but she is not in the city alone as her older sister, Gracie, 26, is also a resident after moving into a palatial home in Manhattan with the hopes of becoming a Broadway star.

Audrey appears to live close to Gracie in a spacious apartment that features high ceilings, exposed brickwork, eclectic décor, and artwork. Her bedroom boasts sleek wooden floors and minimalist furniture in classy neutral shades.

Audrey is an aspiring model

Tim and Faith are now empty nesters. Their middle child, Maggie, 24, also moved out of the family home to attend Stanford University, which she graduated from in 2021, although her current location is unknown.

The country music superstars struggled at first when they were left in their five-bedroom, 10-bathroom home all alone, with Tim previously telling People: "You're used to getting up in the morning, taking kids to school, going to softball practices and basketball practices and cheerleading practices, and all of a sudden that's gone when your last one leaves."

Audrey lives in a spacious apartment in Manhattan

Opening up about their strong personalities, the Standing Room Only singer said: "We've raised three strong, independent, strong-minded young women. And what I'm most grateful for is just how normal our kids are and how grounded they are and how much they respect themselves and other people."

He added: "It makes me feel like we've done a pretty decent job, especially Mom." Tim previously opened up about his children's close bond while talking to Country Countdown USA.

© Instagram/Audrey McGraw Audrey recently showed off her figure in a bikini on vacation

"Anybody who has more than one kid knows they're so different," he said. "They're so individual. But they're all real close, and all real supportive of each other. They miss each other when they're not around, but they also want their sister to experience life."

