Garth Brooks delivers news nobody saw coming - what this means for Trisha Yearwood

Garth Brooks fans were sent into overdrive on Wednesday when the country music king delivered some major news.

During a Q&A interview at Billboard Country Live: In Conversation, Garth confirmed he's bringing back his rock star alter-ego, Chris Gaines.

Back in 1999, his album 'Garth Brooks… In the Life of Chris Gaines' was supposed to accompany the movie, The Lamb, in which Garth played the troubled rock star.

But the film didn't make it to cinemas and the album was assumed to be a bizarre one-off. Garth says this isn't the case and the record was created as a compilation of songs from five of Chris Gaines' fictional records.

Now, 24 years later, Garth is eager to bring the albums to life. "The five albums have to come out," he told the audience. "I don’t know if it's because I'm 114 years old," he joked, "but now everything takes three hours more than it took time to do before."

"The Gaines project was a lot of time put in, because it's not natural, right? You're acting on a record. But I want to do it."

"I don't know when we're going to get to it, but it’s on the list that we're going to get done," Garth added. "Five albums."

When Garth will find the time is another matter as he'll have to carve out an opportunity in between his Las Vegas residency and making his duets album with his wife Trisha Yearwood.

Trisha needn't be worried about Garth not prioritizing his work with her though as he consistently puts his adored wife first. The pair are the ultimate country music powerhouse and they've amassed an unbelievable $400 million fortune.

Much of their net worth ($300 - $350 million) is attributed to Garth, but Trisha's millions aren't to be sniffed at. Trisha has not only carved out a career in the music industry but also as an author and a TV host with her own cooking show, Trisha's Southern Kitchen.

The couple have been happily married since 2005 and they have an incredible love story. Reflecting on their relationship, Trisha confided in Us Weekly in 2018. “People thought, Well, two celebrities who are in the same business, they won’t last. I’m invested in this family, this is what I want for myself and no offense to anything else in my past, but I get it, I get it now and this is what I want. So we just earn it. Day by day.”

Their secret to making their relationship work? Synchronized schedules. “We plan our days if we’re gonna be apart so that we can get back together as soon as possible,” Trisha said, affirming her dedication to maintaining their close connection.

However, the strength of their bond extends beyond careful planning. Garth, a two-time Grammy Award winner, shares how he’s constantly discovering more about his wife, a learning journey that never ceases to enthral him.

The hugely successful country star elaborated, “I think how she inspires me is she thinks differently than me. And so it forces you out of just what you think you know, into what don’t you know, and to look over in there.”

