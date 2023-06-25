Geri Horner sparks fan reaction with new photos of latest addition to family

Geri Horner has sparked a reaction from fans after sharing some stunning new photos of her new horse Hilde, who joined the family in April.

The former Spice Girl displayed her incredible bond with the racing filly in photos which showed the 50-year-old stroking and hugging her beloved pet. The star looked radiant wearing a white T-shirt and linen trousers, completing the casual look with a gorgeous cream-hued cardigan.

WATCH: Geri Horner's cheeky racehorse finds a snack

She penned in the caption: "Something so magical about horses. This is Hildie … she has a strong spirit with a big heart."

Fans were quick to comment on the post and praise the beautiful creature, with one person writing: "Stunning photos," while another agreed with Geri's statement: "Absolutely, whenever I am with our rescue ponies it's hard to leave. They are magic."

© Instagram Geri showcased her bond with her new horse

A third person commented: "Very true. She's beautiful."

Geri welcomed Hildie into the family back in April. The singer announced the news in an Instagram post featuring two snaps, with the first showing her adorable son Monty petting the horse, while the second saw Geri and her husband Christian standing on either side of the pony.

© Instagram Geri welcomed her new horse in April

She wrote in the caption: "Welcome Hildie! Our new Filly! #GirlPower. @ghr_racing."

The songwriter later revealed her horse's racing name, which is the perfect tribute to her glittering music career. "Hildie our new horse now has her official racing name… 'It's Raining Men'! [horse emoji] #girlpower #ghr_racing," she wrote on Instagram alongside a snap of Geri looking adoringly at Hilde.

Geri's latest update comes amid an exciting time for the star, whose upcoming book is set to hit the shelves in the coming months. Taking to Instagram earlier this week, the Look At Me singer revealed the US cover of her new novel, Rosie Frost & The Falcon Queen, which is set to be released on 3 October 2023.

© Instagram Geri pictured with Hilde

Sharing a snap of the vibrant cover, which sees the flame-haired protagonist standing in front of the snowy gates of Heverbridge School, Geri wrote in the caption: "It's time to find your power…I'm so excited to reveal the US cover of my new book, Rosie Frost and the Falcon Queen which is out on October 3rd!

"Rosie Frost and the Falcon Queen is an epic adventure on the mysterious Bloodstone Island - with extraordinary teens, endangered animals and a ghost queen. It's a story for readers of all ages, steeped in history and conservation, full of family secrets and shocking betrayals. I can’t wait for you all to read it! You can preorder your copy today via the link in my bio."

© Getty Geri's husband Christian showed his support for his wife's new book

Geri's followers were quick to flood the comments section with messages of congratulations, including her husband Christian, who clearly couldn't be prouder of his wife. "Amazing to see this coming to life."

Another follower wrote: "Congratulations. So proud. Go Geri," while another fan expressed their excitement for the upcoming release: "Wow! That looks beautiful! This is a bit of me!"