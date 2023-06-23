Geri Horner's fans are fascinated by her accent in new tropical paradise garden video

Spice Girl Geri confuses fans with her latest video from her home with husband Christian Horner

Geri Horner, 50, has sparked fan comments online with a brand new video shot in her private garden.

The Spice Girls star took to Instagram to encourage more entrants for The Queen’s Commonwealth Essay Writing Competition, choosing her own outdoor space as the backdrop for the video.

The garden is covered in flourishing greenery, creating a haven-like feel and in the clip, birds can be heard chirping in the background while the trees gently blow in the wind - a real paradise!

But instead of being captivated by the garden setting, many fans fixated on Geri’s accent.

Her eloquent voice was branded 'posh', with someone writing: "I don't remember you talking that posh back in the 90s but love the vibe." Another fan asked: "Why's she talking like that??"

It's unclear which of Geri's properties this was shot at as the singer has two beautiful countryside homes in Oxfordshire and Hertfordshire with her husband Christian and their children.

© Photo: Instagram Geri's countryside abode is heavenly

They share a son Monty, five, and they also live with Geri's daughter Bluebell, 15, and Christian’s daughter Olivia, nine.

Their Banbury estate is a rural idyll with plenty of land and an array of animals, including chickens, donkeys and goats.

Inside, Geri has opted for luxury yet traditional interiors - think a large AGA and exposed bricks. There is a lot of art dotted around the home as she's a big fan.

© Photo: Instagram The star has many animals

The property even has its own water well! The star posed with a wicker basket full of flowers, wearing shorts and a sunhat in the summer and she chose to sit on top of her brick well which comes complete with a wooden roof to keep it sheltered.

It's not known if it's still operational, but Geri has jazzed it up with a beautiful selection of garden pots filled with blooms. It looks like a scene straight from a storybook!

"Well well well," playfully wrote Rylan Clark on the post while another hilariously penned: "Geri HalliWELL."

© Instagram The couple tied the knot in 2015

In the background of the shot, more of Geri's pristine garden can be admired including a fenced off area with fruit and vegetable plants, an authentic stone wall around the perimeter and a perfectly preened hedge to the side of the image.

The estate could easily be mistaken for a luxury hotel – getaway at Geri's, anyone?

© Photo: Instagram Geri's home is so regal

© Photo: Instagram Geri likes bold art pieces