Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck put on a united front as they are photographed for the first time since split rumors

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck looked firmly together as they were photographed for the first time in 47 days amid rumors that they are divorcing.

The couple reunited to watch Ben's child Fin Affleck, 15, perform in a school play in Los Angeles on May 16.

© Getty Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck held hands as they headed to Sadelle's for lunch

Ben was pictured driving a black SUV as he reached across the vehicle to open the passenger door for Jen and her 16-year-old child Emme, who climbed into the backseat. The singer opted for a casual look in jeans and a cream leather jacket, with a slicked back ponytail, per photos obtained by InTouch Weekly.

This is the second year running that Jennifer has attended her stepchild Fin's play, accompanying Jennifer Garner last year to the occasion. Emme and Fin are reportedly close amid their blended family situation.

© Getty The trio laughed and cheered together

While Jennifer and Ben face public speculation about the status of their marriage, they have both been photographed separately wearing their wedding rings recently. Before attending Fin's play together, the last time the couple were spotted out in public was March 30, where they were spotted hand in hand.

InTouch reported that Ben had moved out of their marital home, although neither of the couple have publicly confirmed or denied any issues in their relationship.

© ROBYN BECK Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck at the This Is Me... Now: A Love Story premiere

The couple are notably busy at the moment, as the "Jenny From The Block" singer has been busy in New York promoting her Netflix movie Atlas, preparing for her upcoming tour of This Is Me… Now, and co-chairing the Met Gala.

Meanwhile, the Oscar-winning actor has been on the West Coast working on the sequel to The Accountant.

© @jenniferlopez Instagram J.Lo's insight into wedding with Ben

It took almost 20 years for Ben and Jennifer to tie the knot, as they were formerly together in 2002 and engaged until 2003. After they both got married and divorced with separate people - JLo to singer Marc Anthony and Ben to actress Jennifer Garner - and had kids, they rekindled their romance in 2021 and got married in 2022.

Ben revealed in his wife's 2024 documentary The Greatest Love Story Never Told that he wanted to keep their relationship private.

"Getting back together, I said, 'Listen, one of the things I don't want is a relationship on social media,'", Ben said. "And then I sort of realized it's not a fair thing to ask. It's sort of like you're gonna marry a boat captain and you go, 'Well, I don't like the water.' We're just two people with kind of different approaches trying to learn to compromise."