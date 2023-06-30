Amanda Holden's latest micro-mini has heads spinning

The BGT star was sharing an exciting new project with her fans

Amanda Holden has never been one to shy away from a striking outfit, and her latest ensemble is no different.

The BGT star took to Instagram to share that she's working on a new project, debuting her latest gig by posing in a micro-mini dress with a daring cut-out neckline, leaving fans impressed.

"You are one hot chica," one adoring fan wrote, while another commented: "Amanda you ooze sex appeal." A third agreed, adding: "My heart is jumping in and out of my chest."

© Instagram Amanda Holden delighted fans with her micro-mini

Not content with the jawdropping photo, Amanda's caption for her photo was equally saucy, as she revealed she's soon to star in a television programme all about the physical act of love.

"Sex: A Bonkers History premieres on Sky @HistoryUK this September! My goodness, I’ve really had my eyes opened but had a real laugh during the filming of this brilliant new series! Believe me when I say our generation knows nothing about sex compared to the debauched antics of our ancestors!" the presenter wrote, before revealing she's worked with historians for the informative show.

LOOK Amanda Holden shows off enviable figure in chic lavender suit dress

"I left the brilliant @d_a_n_jones to get his hands dirty whilst I've been on the side-lines as a very entertained voyeur. Although perhaps shocking at times, #SexABonkersHistory is a truly fascinating & intellectual insight into our sexual history of the last 2500 years. This is horrible histories for grown-ups."

© Instagram Amanda Holden and Dan Jones are working on a show together

Fans were just excited about the new show as they were about her revealing dress, with comments pouring in. "Bet this will be amazing and funny," one fan mused, while fellow TV star Katie Piper wrote: "This looks great."

Sky's History channel shared their excitement too, writing: "We laughed, learned and blushed a lot on this one! Can't wait for everyone to see the show in September."

DISCOVER: Amanda Holden's amazing toned legs: How does the BGT judge sculpt her pins?

Amanda's co-host, historian Dan Jones, shared a photo of the two of them on his page too, calling Mandy a "dream host" in a lengthy caption.

"Sex is the one thing we can be certain human beings have done throughout the whole of history. It's a fascinating way to take a romp through the millennia, from the Ancient Egyptians to swingers in the 1970s, and up to the wonders of the digital age we live in today.

© Instagram Dan Jones called Amanda Holden a 'dream'

"@noholdenback is a dream host – she's a great laugh, who’s always ready with a penetrating question and a fresh take on the past. Meanwhile, I've had a blast throwing myself into some pretty weird and wild situations – all in the name of research. It's the most historical fun I've had with (most of) my clothes on."

LOOK: Amanda Holden showcases show-stopping kitchen as she tries to sell £5m home

Dan's fans were equally thrilled by the pairing, writing: "Ooh! That sounds interesting. I'll have to see how I can go about watching the series when it comes out," and: "Oooo la la, sounds interesting and educational!"

The show is set to air in September, and we're already excited to see what it uncovers.

Learn how to be happier with our HELLO! Happiness hub