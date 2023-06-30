What has happened to Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes as they approach major milestone?

The pair were fired from GMA3 after their affair was made public last year

Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes' life was turned upside down last year when their extra-marital affair was thrust into the spotlight.

The former GMA3 co-hosts left the nation shocked when romantic photos of them surfaced in November, they were taken off air and two months later they were officially fired from their TV roles.

Now, as they approach the six-month milestone of the day they were let go, fans are eager to know if they're still dating and if they have any plans to return to the air.

So far, neither Amy nor T.J. have publicly addressed their relationship but they have been spotted on several occasions in New York and packing on the PDA while on vacation. They even ran a marathon together.

As their romance heats up, their respective divorces - Amy was married to Melrose Place actor, Andrew Shue, for 12 years and T.J. was with his ex-wife, Marilee Fiebig for the same amount of time - have reportedly been finalized.

© Getty Images Elisabeth Shue says her brother Andrew doing great

Their career futures remain uncertain, although several outlets have reported that the pair are still being paid by ABC, but won't be returning to the network.

It was on January 27, when an ABC spokesperson confirmed their exit from the network in a statement, sharing: "After several productive conversations with Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes about different options, we all agreed it's best for everyone that they move on from ABC News. We recognize their talent and commitment over the years and are thankful for their contributions."

Amy and T.J.'s romance continues after leaving GMA3

While things looked tense between Amy and her ex when they were photographed during a brief meeting in New York shortly after their split - they appear to have both now moved on.

Andrew's sister, Back to the Future actress, Elisabeth Shue, recently broke her silence over the situation. "He is awesome," the 59-year-old told Page Six at the premiere of her recent movie, The Good Half, at the Tribeca Festival. "He is doing really good."

Amy with her daughters Ava and Annalise

Their blended family - Amy has two daughters, Ava, 20, and Annalise, 17, and Andrew is a dad to his three sons, Nate, 26, Aidan, 24, and Wyatt, 19 - are also continuing to see one another and have documented numerous outings proving they're still incredibly close.

© Getty Images Amy and T.J. officially left Good Morning America in January

Amy and T.J. are, no doubt, waiting for the haze to clear over the GMA controversy before they make their next career move.

At one point it was reported that they were hoping to make a comeback with a show together - a la Live with Kelly and Mark - however, nothing has materialized yet. For now, they seem content to lay low and focus on their relationship.