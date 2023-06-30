Gisele Bundchen wows fans in tiny black bikini as she hits the waves in Costa Rica

Her pal Shakira was also at the same beach and wiped out in the waves

Everybody's going surfing! Gisele Bundchen has been pictured riding the waves - and looking pretty good at it - as she vacationed in Costa Rica at the same time as friend Shakira.

The supermodel, 42, wore a simple black bikini as she hit the water and caught several white water waves, standing up and riding them into the shoreline. She was later pictured walking back up out of the shallows with her daughter Vivian, 10.

Later that same day, Shakira was pictured on the same beach taking surfing lessons before she was helped out of the ocean by friends after a gnarly wipe out.

© Backgrid Gisele is seen hitting the waves in Costa Rica

In May the two newly single superstars were spotted enjoying dinner together at Makota in Miami, Florida, along with their children: Shakira is mom to sons Sasha, seven, and Milan, nine, whom she welcomed with ex pattern Gerard Pique, and Gisele is mom to Vivian and 13-year-old son Benjamin.

Gisele's family vacation comes after she returned to her home country of Brazil with children Vivian and elder son Benjamin, and shared pictures with fans of the two spending time with her beloved extended family.

© Instagram Gisele's family reunited in Brazil

One photo shared by the former Victoria's Secret model showed Gisele beaming with happiness cradling a newborn baby although she didn't share to whom the baby belonged. Other pictures showed her family engaged in a friendly game of volleyball along with a snap of an emotional embrace between Benjamin and his maternal grandmother, Vânia Nonnenmacher, and another of Gisele and Vivian showing off their musical talents in a karaoke duet.

Gisele also shared a heartwarming image of her parents, Vânia and Valdir, sitting on a couch in the living room, surrounded by their grandchildren, including Benjamin and Vivian. Gisele is one of six daughters, and has a twin sister, Patricia.

© Instagram Tom Brady and his two kids he shares with Gisele

Gisele shares her children, Benjamin and Vivian, with former husband, Tom Brady, the legendary NFL quarterback and seven-time Super Bowl winner. The pair were married for 13 years but announced their split in 2022. Benjamin and Vivian also have an older half-brother, Jack, 15, from Tom's previous relationship with Blue Bloods actress Bridget Moynahan.

Gisele has been seen embracing her newfound independence post-divorce, and has continued to share her love of nature with fans.

© Instagram Gisele showcases her toned physique in string bikini

"Mother Nature is our greatest teacher. She shows us that everything is interconnected and interdependent. Her power comes from her diversity and it depends on it for its survival. Just like with people, our differences are our strengths, and we get stronger when we work together," she wrote earlier in June.

Speculation also continues to swirl about her potential romantic involvement with instructor Joaquim Valente, although they have yet to publicly confirm the nature of their relationship.

