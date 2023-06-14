Gisele Bundchen cradles precious newborn in Brazil during time with 'familia'

Gisele Bundchen surprised her Instagram followers on Tuesday with a heartwarming photo dump capturing precious moments spent with her family in her native Brazil.

The series of 10 images showcased Gisele's deep connection with her two children, Benjamin and Vivian, as they enjoyed quality time together.

In the first photo, Gisele radiated joy as she cradled a newborn baby in a serene white-colored nursery adorned with a charming grey elephant photo. She simply captioned the image: “Familia” meaning family but didn't mention who the baby belonged to.

The 42-year-old Louis Vuitton model looked effortlessly chic in a cozy sweatshirt, sweatpants, and a stylish watch on her wrist. Her hair was elegantly styled in a French braid, adding a touch of sophistication to her casual ensemble.

© Instagram Gisele cradling the newborn in Brazil

The adorable infant wore a onesie adorned with delightful blue and white bunny rabbits, paired with cozy white bunny slippers.

The second image captured the Brazilian model's family engaged in a friendly game of volleyball. Gisele, along with her children Benjamin, 13, and Vivian, 10, joined other family members on a volleyball court, cherishing the bond they share and the joy of being together.

Gisele also treated her Instagram followers to a delightful sight of fresh fruits displayed on two plates in the third photo. The assortment included luscious strawberries, slices of cuties, and other tropical fruits, representing the vibrant flavors of Brazil.

© Instagram Gisele's family enjoys a little singalong

A heartwarming embrace between Benjamin and his maternal grandmother, Vânia Nonnenmacher, was captured in the fourth image. The touching moment highlighted the special bond between generations and the love shared within the family.

Gisele and Vivian showcased their musical talents in a karaoke duet, as depicted in another photo. Gisele rocked a gray T-shirt and snake-skinned patterned leggings, while Vivian looked effortlessly cool in a white tee paired with grey and white tie-dye sweatpants.

© Instagram A heartwarming embrace between Gisele's son Benjamin and his maternal grandmother, Vânia

The sixth photo depicted Gisele enjoying the picturesque view by the pool, accompanied by a plate of tempting sugar pastries and a cup of maté, a popular caffeine-rich herbal drink in South America. It was a moment of relaxation and indulgence amidst the beautiful surroundings.

Gisele also shared a heartwarming image of her parents, Vânia and Valdir, sitting on a couch in the living room, surrounded by some of their grandchildren, including Benjamin and Vivian.

The photo represented the cherished family moments that create lasting memories.

In another captivating image, Benjamin gazed out at a serene lake, accompanied by white geese, during a bicycle ride with his mother. The photo exuded tranquility and a sense of adventure.

© Instagram Gisele's family

The photo dump also offered a glimpse into Gisele's visit to a Brazilian market, featuring an image of tantalizing local delicacies. The rich flavors and vibrant culture of Brazil were beautifully captured in this snapshot.

The final picture showcased three girls, including Vivian, embracing each other as they admired the mesmerizing sunset. The image encapsulated the beauty of family bonds and the awe-inspiring wonders of nature.

© Instagram Gisele's family enjoy a Brazilian sunset

Gisele Bundchen, one of six daughters in her family, is a twin, with her sister Patricia. Born just five minutes apart, the fraternal twins share a special bond. Gisele shares her children, Benjamin and Vivian, with her former husband, Tom Brady, the renowned retired NFL quarterback and seven-time Super Bowl winner.

The couple was married from 2009 to 2022. Benjamin and Vivian also have an older half-brother, Jack, who is 15 years old, from Tom Brady's previous relationship with actress Bridget Moynahan.

