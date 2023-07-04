Robert De Niro's family continues to grieve following the untimely death of his grandson, Leandro, who was found dead on Sunday.

The 79-year-old star was spotted with the late teen's parents, Drena De Niro (his adopted daughter) and artist Carlos Rodriguez, as they visited a funeral home in New York City on Monday evening.

Robert led the way as he stepped into an SUV from his apartment and they were driven the short distance to the Frank E. Campbell funeral home.

The actor covered his face with a surgical mask while Leandro's parents appeared somber as they continue to grapple with the loss of their son.

It was a heartbreaking visit which Drena followed up with an emotional Instagram post, in which she detailed holding him for the final time.

"I can barely type through my tears but all the love, the messages, calls, texts, emails, the friends and family that held me up these last 24 hrs I’ve not been able to respond yet but we’re grateful for the all your love and condolences."

© Drena De Niro on Instagram Leandro De Niro, Robert De Niro's grandson, has died aged 19

Alongside a photo of Leo, she continued: "None of this is right or fair and my heart hurts in a way I never knew possible while still breathing and barely functioning.

"Leo my darling I love you today like the first day I held you in my arms. The same man that picked us up from the hospital when you were born drove us to the funeral home where I touched and held you for the last time."

© Getty Images Robert De Niro with his daughter Drena De Niro in 2016

Drena added: "You were kindness acceptance and love and I can’t believe any of this is real YOU made everything bearable and every burden lighter. You didn’t deserve to die like this but I can only believe that God needed a strong powerful angel in their army .

"I’m holding you every second of every moment I’m my heart and memories until I'm with you again . My heart is broken forever. Me daddy and your family love you, I love I love you with every beat of my crying heart."

© Patrick McMullan Robert De Niro with his daughter Drena

Fans, friends and famous faces commented, with model Naomi Campbell writing: "Leo will be your guardian Angel always with you . Can’t stop thinking of you, and the pain your going through. Know you are not alone," while a loved one added: "Drena my heart hurts badly for you, I have no words except to say I love you and send love to your family and your boy. God bless him."

The funeral home visit comes after Robert's son-in-law, Carlos, broke his silence over his son's death on Instagram."It is with immeasurable shock and sadness that we say goodbye to our beloved son Leo. We thank you for the outpouring of love and support and ask that we are given privacy at this time to process the inconsolable grief."

© Drena De Niro on Instagram The family together on mother's day 2023

He added a photo montage from over the years with his son and Carlos penned a second message, which read: "Thank you for your messages of support. @drenadeniro and our families are grateful. You can’t spell Love without Leo."

Carlos is the husband of Drena, the oldest daughter of the Goodfellas actor. Drena was adopted by Robert when he was married to Diahnne in 1976, and has an incredibly close bond with her famous father.

© Getty Robert is supporting his daughter at this tragic time

Robert also released a statement following the passing of his grandson. "I'm deeply distressed by the passing of my beloved grandson Leo," the Oscar-winning actor told Page Six on Monday.

"We're greatly appreciative of the condolences from everyone. "We ask that we please be given privacy to grieve our loss of Leo."