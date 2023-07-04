Robert De Niro's son-in-law, artist Carlos Mare, has spoken out in a heartbreaking message following the death of his 19-year-old son Leandro.

Taking to Instagram, the artist shared a montage of a throwback photo of himself and his son walking hand-in-hand outside, which led to a screengrab of a short statement.

It read: "It is with immeasurable shock and sadness that we say goodbye to our beloved son Leo. We thank you for the outpouring of love and support and ask that we are given privacy at this time to process the inconsolable grief."

Alongside the montage, Carlos penned a second message, which read: "Thank you for your messages of support. @drenadeniro and our families are grateful. You can’t spell Love without Leo." Followers were quick to offer messages of condolence.

"He was so absolutely beautiful inside and out. His light will shine brighter than ever now, he is at a level of peace we can’t experience here in this realm," one wrote, while another commented: "One father to another…heartbreaking. Sending you and your family eternal love. I can’t imagine." A third wrote: "I am sorry for your loss brother. May he rest in peace. You are in my prayers."

© Drena De Niro on Instagram Leandro De Niro, Robert De Niro's grandson, has died aged 19

The artist had previously shared a black square on Instagram in reference to the tragedy, where more messages have been left from fans and followers. The cause of Leo's death has not yet been confirmed.

Carlos is the husband of Drena De Niro, the oldest daughter of the Goodfellas actor.

© Patrick McMullan Robert De Niro with his daughter Drena

Drena was adopted by Robert when he was married to Diahnne in 1976, and has an incredibly close bond with her famous father.

She tragically confirmed the death of her son on Monday, writing on social media: "I don’t know how to live without you but I’ll try to go on and spread the love and light that you so made me feel in getting to be your mama."

© Getty Images Robert De Niro and daughter Drena are incredibly close

She finished her message: "You were so deeply loved and appreciated and I wish that love alone could have saved you. I’m so sorry my baby , I’m so sorry @carlosmare. Rest in Peace and Eternal Paradise my darling boy."

Robert also released a statement following the passing of his grandson. "I'm deeply distressed by the passing of my beloved grandson Leo," the Oscar-winning actor told Page Six on Monday. "We're greatly appreciative of the condolences from everyone.

© Drena De Niro on Instagram The family together on mother's day 2023

"We ask that we please be given privacy to grieve our loss of Leo."

Robert has since been pictured supporting his daughter by accompanying her to a funeral home in New York City on Monday.

© Getty Images Robert De Niro is devastated by the loss of his grandson

Leo had already made waves in the entertainment industry, taking after his grandmother and mom. His most recent roles included a part alongside his mom, Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper in A Star is Born (2018).

Other credits included roles in the crime film Cabaret Maxine, and a part as a child in the 2005 feature The Collection.

