Naomi Campbell welcomes second child, a baby boy – see first photo with rarely-seen daughter

Naomi Campbell's family just grew a little bigger, as the supermodel revealed that she had welcomed her second child, a baby boy.

She took to Instagram with a photograph of herself holding the newborn in her arms as he also held on to her rarely-seen two-year-old daughter's fingers.

Naomi, 53, wrote: "My little darling, know that you are cherished beyond measure and surrounded by love from the moment you graced us with your presence. A True Gift from God, blessed ! Welcome Babyboy. #mumoftwo It's never too late to become a mother."

She was immediately inundated with a series of congratulatory messages from the likes of fashion royalty Jackie Aina, Winnie Harlow, Elaine Welteroth, Donatella Versace, Claudia Schiffer, and more, plus her millions of fans.

Naomi surprised fans in 2021 when she announced that she had welcomed her first child that May, though she keeps her out of the spotlight and has yet to reveal her name.

VIDEO: Motherhood Through Celebrity Eyes

Naomi announced the birth of her daughter in a since deleted Instagram post, in which she wrote: "A beautiful little blessing has chosen me to be her mother."

The photo saw her cradling the newborn's feet, and she added: "So honoured to have this gentle soul in my life there are no words to describe the lifelong bond that I now share with you my angel. There is no greater love."

She opened up about becoming a mother for the first time to British Vogue last year, introducing her daughter to the world in a much grander way.

The reigning British queen of the catwalk told the outlet: "I'm lucky my little one loves to travel like me – no whimpering taking off or landing.

Naomi also clarified that her baby was all hers, simply saying: "She wasn't adopted – she's my child," refusing to reveal further details.

"I can count on one hand the number of people who knew that I was having her," she admits. "But she is the biggest blessing I could ever imagine. It's the best thing I've ever done."

© Getty Images The supermodel has kept her one-year-old out of the spotlight

Speaking with Madame Figaro magazine in September, she said of motherhood: "My priority is my daughter now… Every night, I put her to sleep by singing her lullabies. I need to feel her breath on me.

"My daughter is only one, but she is already a little person," she continued. "I can see her personality being formed: she is very decisive, full of joy, curious and dynamic. She's already walking and learning things at a surprising rate. I take her everywhere with me when I travel. Experiencing different places is very formative for a child. That's the way I grew up."

© Getty Images "My priority is my daughter now…" Naomi says

Speaking of welcoming a child in her 50s, she retorted: "I'm aware of the way people look at me, often with hostility. But I don't care. I wanted to be a mother."