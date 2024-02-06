Andre Agassi looks besotted in new photo with wife Steffi Graf

Tennis ace Andre Agassi has shared a rare loved-up photo with his wife Steffi Graf.

Taking to Instagram on Monday, the American sportsman, 53, uploaded a wholesome snapshot of the pair beaming from ear to ear. While Andre flashed a wide smile, his wife Steffi could be seen resting her arm on her husband's shoulder in a loving display of affection.

The smitten couple appeared in their element as they posed together in a lavish lounge decked out with mustard velvet sofas, a glass coffee table and a striped rug in shades of cream and honey.

For the impromptu photoshoot, Andre dressed down in a long sleeved sports top, leggings and a pair of shorts. Steffi, 54, meanwhile, nailed cosy-chic in a pair of flared lounge pants, a matching black top and some sporty black trainers.

© Getty Images Andre and Steffi said "I do" in 2001

She wore her tumbling blonde locks in loose waves and finished off her outfit with a black leather handbag.

Captioning the image, Andre simply added a red love heart emoji - a move which prompted fans to comment in their droves. Stunned by their ageless appearance, one follower raced to comment: "You guys look like you could still win Slams!" while another wrote: "You are both so cute. Love that you were a perfect match."

© Getty Images The pair met at a traditional post-tournament ball

A third commented: "Love you guys together" and a fourth added: "Gorgeous pic of you both. I used to love the excitement you both brought to tennis."

At the weekend, Andre and Steffi took on fellow tennis legends John McEnroe and Maria Sharapova in the Pickleball Slam 2. The tennis champs emerged triumphant, winning 4-0.

The Olympic gold medallist revealed to WSJ. Magazine that they are excited about taking their pickleball passion to the next level. "I'm really excited that I have something that takes my mind off exercise altogether but is still exercise," he said.

Elsewhere in the interview, Andre also touched upon his relationship with Steffi, revealing the secret to their decades-long love story.

© Getty Images Andre and Steffi at the US Open in 2004

He revealed: "The first is to know yourself. You can't come to a relationship needing the other to feel complete, or else you're fighting multiple battles."

The pair are doting parents to a son called Jaden and a daughter called Jaz. But despite the couple's combined racket skills, it seems that their two children aren't showing any signs of following in their parents' footsteps.

© Getty Images The couple are doting parents to two children

During a chat with HELLO! in 2017, Andre told us: "No, not at all… My son's into baseball and my daughter gets into a lot of different things seasonally – dance one year, one part of the year kickboxing. She's really active, but there's no pressure. It's their choice and I'm glad they didn't choose tennis."