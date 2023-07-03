Leslie Mann brings Hollywood glamour to centre court as she joins Rochelle Humes and Oti Mabuse for Day 1 of Wimbledon

Wimbledon is back for 2023! Not only do tennis fans get to enjoy all the action for the next two weeks, but they also get to keep their eye on all the court-side glamour.

On the opening day of the 136th Championships, Idina Menzel, Leslie Mann and Judd Apatow were among the Hollywood crowd to arrive at Centre Court. The Hollywood stars appeared to be in great spirits as they watched Novak Djokovic take on Pedro Cachin. However, the match got suspended due to the rain.

This year, Novak will have his eyes on the prize as he tries to claim his 24th Grand Slam singles title and eighth Wimbledon win. If he achieves the latter, he would be on par with retired tennis star Roger Federer's record.

Take a look at the pictures to see which celebrities attended the annual tennis tournament….

Wearing a floral pale blue dress, the 51-year-old actress happily smiled at photographers as she walked across the grounds. She wore her hair in loose tousled waves while rocking a pair of oversized sunglasses.

2 6 Idina Menzel © getty Idina Menzel watching Pedro Cachin and Novak Djokovic on day one of Wimbledon The Frozen actress arrived with her Wicked co-star Simon Adkins. At one point, the pair looked tense as they watched Novak Djokovic and Pedro Cachin on Centre Court.

3 6 Rochelle Humes © getty Rochelle Humes and Marvin Humes arrived together This Morning host Rochelle looked sharp in a brown two-piece suit as she watched the matches alongside husband Marvin Humes.

4 6 Shanina Shaik © getty Shanina Shaik seen arriving at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club The Victoria's Secret model, 32, rocked the double denim look with a cropped jacket and matching flared jeans. She also turned up the heat with a sheer black blouse.

5 6 Oti Mabuse © getty Marius Iepure and Oti Mabuse with Champagne Lanson at The Championships The former Strictly Come Dancing professional, who stood out in a lilac one-shoulder number, was among those at the Champagne Lanson suite. Throughout the day, crowds cheered as guests enjoyed a private Champagne reception, seated lunch and afternoon tea.