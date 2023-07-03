Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Wimbledon 2023: Leslie Mann joins Oti Mabuse, Rochelle Humes for day one
Leslie Mann brings Hollywood glamour to centre court as she joins Rochelle Humes and Oti Mabuse for Day 1 of Wimbledon

The Hollywood actress watched the action with husband Judd Apatow

Day one Wimbledon celebrity guests
Sharnaz Shahid
Sharnaz ShahidActing Deputy Online EditorLondon

Wimbledon is back for 2023! Not only do tennis fans get to enjoy all the action for the next two weeks, but they also get to keep their eye on all the court-side glamour. 

On the opening day of the 136th Championships, Idina Menzel, Leslie Mann and Judd Apatow were among the Hollywood crowd to arrive at Centre Court. The Hollywood stars appeared to be in great spirits as they watched Novak Djokovic take on Pedro Cachin. However, the match got suspended due to the rain. 

This year, Novak will have his eyes on the prize as he tries to claim his 24th Grand Slam singles title and eighth Wimbledon win. If he achieves the latter, he would be on par with retired tennis star Roger Federer's record. 

Take a look at the pictures to see which celebrities attended the annual tennis tournament….

Day One

Leslie Mann

Judd Apatow and Leslie Mann© Getty
Judd Apatow and Leslie Mann on day one of Wimbledon

Wearing a floral pale blue dress, the 51-year-old actress happily smiled at photographers as she walked across the grounds. She wore her hair in loose tousled waves while rocking a pair of oversized sunglasses.

Idina Menzel

Idina Menzel© getty
Idina Menzel watching Pedro Cachin and Novak Djokovic on day one of Wimbledon

The Frozen actress arrived with her Wicked co-star Simon Adkins. At one point, the pair looked tense as they watched Novak Djokovic and Pedro Cachin on Centre Court. 

Rochelle Humes

Rochelle Humes and Marvin Humes© getty
Rochelle Humes and Marvin Humes arrived together

This Morning host Rochelle looked sharp in a brown two-piece suit as she watched the matches alongside husband Marvin Humes.

Shanina Shaik

Shanina Shaik seen arriving at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club © getty
Shanina Shaik seen arriving at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club

The Victoria's Secret model, 32, rocked the double denim look with a cropped jacket and matching flared jeans. She also turned up the heat with a sheer black blouse.

Oti Mabuse

Marius Iepure and Oti Mabuse© getty
Marius Iepure and Oti Mabuse with Champagne Lanson at The Championships

The former Strictly Come Dancing professional, who stood out in a lilac one-shoulder number, was among those at the Champagne Lanson suite.  Throughout the day, crowds cheered as guests enjoyed a private Champagne reception, seated lunch and afternoon tea.

Mollie King

Mollie King attended day one of Wimbledon wearing a Gabriela Heart ivory Luz midi dress made from textured wool crepe with a black trim, paired with a vintage Chanel tennis themed bag. © Karwai Tang
Mollie King looked lovely in an ivory midi dress

The Saturdays singer looked picture-perfect in a white midi dress, which boasted puff sleeves and black stitching. The Gabriela Heart ivory Luz midi dress is made from textured wool crepe with a black trim, which was paired with a vintage Chanel tennis-themed bag. 

