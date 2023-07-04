Michael Douglas delivered a message to fans on July Fourth, but his appearance almost eclipsed his words.

The Wall Street actor took to Instagram to wish fans well on the American holiday and posted a fun snapshot of himself in the process.

In the image, Michael was pointing to the camera, and hid behind a pair of sunglasses, while sporting a dark suit over a blue shirt, which he had casually unbuttoned.

WATCH: Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones' love story

The 78-year-old was smiling and he rocked his natural, grey hair. Fans loved his look, and applauded his message too.

He wrote: "Happy 247th Independence Day to you all! Have a happy one, just remember what we are celebrating! #HappyFourthofJuly."

His social media followers rushed to comment with many branding him "handsome," and, "dashing," as they wrote: "Looking good Michael," while others added strings of on-fire emojis.

While he didn't reveal his plans for July Fourth, he'll likely be spending it with his wife, Catherine Zeta-Jones. Whether their children join them remains to be seen, but they did recently enjoy a reunion for a special reason.

Michael was flanked by his 20-year-old daughter, Carys, and 22-year-old son, Dylan, as they celebrated Father's Day with him - and fans loved the rare photo of them together.

© Instagram/Michael Douglas Michael with his children on Father's Day

He posted a snapshot of himself on Instagram at the table with his children on either side of him. In front of them was a breakfast spread fit for a king."Happy Father’s Day to all! Peace and Love: @catherinezetajones," he wrote as he credited his wife for the photo.

She then commented: "Simply the Best!" and fans urged her to take care of her loved ones adding: "Wow how grown up your children are, but good to see they still love papa," and, "great to see so much love," while a third wrote: "Happy Father's Day to you Mr. Michael Douglas...Such a beautiful family."

© Getty Images Catherine and Michael will celebrate their 23rd wedding anniversary this year

Michael is also a father to his son, Cameron, 44, from his first marriage to Diandra Luker (which ended in 1995).

The father-of-three will celebrate his 23rd wedding anniversary with Catherine in November 2023.

© Instagram The Hollywood couple are parents to Dylan and Carys

Last year, he took a walk down memory lane to the day he married the actress. Michael shared some throwback photos from their wedding day, and wrote: "Happy Anniversary to my darling Catherine! I love you so much."

They tied the knot during a lavish ceremony held at the New York Plaza Hotel. Celebrity guests seen at the nuptials included Goldie Hawn, Brad Pitt, Tom Hanks, Whoopi Goldberg, and Anthony Hopkins.

© Kym Illman The couple are as in love as ever

When asked in a 2021 interview with WSJ Magazine about the secret behind their 20-year-strong marriage, the Welsh actress explained their relationship had lasted because they still have lots of fun together.

She shared that "constant love and respect" and maintaining a "sense of humor" are key to marital success.