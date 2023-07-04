Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Michael Douglas' appearance in July Fourth photo sparks big reaction from fans
The 78-year-old actor is married to Catherine Zeta-Jones, 53

Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas attend the launch of the new Aston Martin DB12 at the Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc in Antibes on May 24, 2023 in Cannes, France
Hannah Hargrave
Hannah HargraveUS Deputy Editor

Michael Douglas delivered a message to fans on July Fourth, but his appearance almost eclipsed his words.

The Wall Street actor took to Instagram to wish fans well on the American holiday and posted a fun snapshot of himself in the process.

In the image, Michael was pointing to the camera, and hid behind a pair of sunglasses, while sporting a dark suit over a blue shirt, which he had casually unbuttoned.

WATCH: Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones' love story

The 78-year-old was smiling and he rocked his natural, grey hair. Fans loved his look, and applauded his message too.

He wrote: "Happy 247th Independence Day to you all! Have a happy one, just remember what we are celebrating! #HappyFourthofJuly."

His social media followers rushed to comment with many branding him "handsome," and, "dashing," as they wrote: "Looking good Michael," while others added strings of on-fire emojis.

While he didn't reveal his plans for July Fourth, he'll likely be spending it with his wife, Catherine Zeta-Jones. Whether their children join them remains to be seen, but they did recently enjoy a reunion for a special reason.

Michael was flanked by his 20-year-old daughter, Carys, and 22-year-old son, Dylan, as they celebrated Father's Day with him - and fans loved the rare photo of them together.

Michael Douglas with his children on Father's Day© Instagram/Michael Douglas
Michael with his children on Father's Day

He posted a snapshot of himself on Instagram at the table with his children on either side of him. In front of them was a breakfast spread fit for a king."Happy Father’s Day to all! Peace and Love: @catherinezetajones," he wrote as he credited his wife for the photo.

She then commented: "Simply the Best!" and fans urged her to take care of her loved ones adding: "Wow how grown up your children are, but good to see they still love papa," and, "great to see so much love," while a third wrote: "Happy Father's Day to you Mr. Michael Douglas...Such a beautiful family."

catherine zeta jones michael douglas posing by sea cannes© Getty Images
Catherine and Michael will celebrate their 23rd wedding anniversary this year

Michael is also a father to his son, Cameron, 44, from his first marriage to Diandra Luker (which ended in 1995).

The father-of-three will celebrate his 23rd wedding anniversary with Catherine in November 2023.

Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones with their children Carys and Dylan Douglas© Instagram
The Hollywood couple are parents to Dylan and Carys

Last year, he took a walk down memory lane to the day he married the actress. Michael shared some throwback photos from their wedding day, and wrote: "Happy Anniversary to my darling Catherine! I love you so much."

They tied the knot during a lavish ceremony held at the New York Plaza Hotel. Celebrity guests seen at the nuptials included Goldie Hawn, Brad Pitt, Tom Hanks, Whoopi Goldberg, and Anthony Hopkins.

Michael Douglas Catherine Zeta-Jones monaco© Kym Illman
The couple are as in love as ever

When asked in a 2021 interview with WSJ Magazine about the secret behind their 20-year-strong marriage, the Welsh actress explained their relationship had lasted because they still have lots of fun together. 

She shared that "constant love and respect" and maintaining a "sense of humor" are key to marital success.

