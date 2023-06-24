Michael Douglas' jaw-dropping photo will make your head spin - see why

Michael Douglas sent a congratulatory message on Friday to a rising star, alongside a photo that isn't easy to forget.

The actor, 78, took to Instagram with an image of himself shaking the hand of French basketball sensation, Victor Wembanyama - aka Wemby - and the snapshot is astounding.

Wemby stands at an impressive 7 feet 5 inches tall, while Michael is 5 feet 9 inches. The height difference made for a head-turning photo which fans couldn't wait to comment on. "Congratulations @wemby on being named as the #1 pick in the @nba draft," Michael wrote. "It was a pleasure meeting you at a couple @metropolitans92 games in Paris last year.

"Wishing you all the best for an incredible career with the @spurs! Looking forward to watching you next season, but please make sure to take it easy on my @miamiheat."

Fans commented: "My lord that's tall," and, "How's the weather up there?" while another said: "Wow! David and Goliath.

His photo comes almost a week after he shared another snapshot which fans loved - but this time it was with his family.

Michael was flanked by his 20-year-old daughter, Carys, and 22-year-old son, Dylan - who he shares with his wife, Catherine Zeta-Jones - as they celebrated Father's Day with him.

The group were sitting at the table with a breakfast spread fit for a king in front of them.

The photo wasn't the only celebratory image shared for Father's Day as Catherine also posted a throwback photo of her children with Michael, and his dad, Kirk Douglas too.

Michael is one of two sons Kirk had with his first wife, fellow actor Diana Dill, who he was married to from 1943-1951. He has a younger brother, Joel Douglas, 76, and two step-brothers from his dad's second marriage.

Catherine sweetly captioned the photo with: "Happy Father's Day to my husband @michaelkirkdouglas, the best father my children could ever have."

She continued: "And to my father in law Kirk, we love you and miss you." The Lust for Life star passed away in 2020 at the age of 103, one of the last surviving stars of the classic Hollywood era.

He and Catherine have been married since 2000. They tied the knot during a lavish ceremony held at the New York Plaza Hotel. Celebrity guests seen at the nuptials included Goldie Hawn, Brad Pitt, Tom Hanks, Whoopi Goldberg, and Anthony Hopkins.

They had a temporary breakup in 2013 when they released a statement saying they wanted some time to "evaluate and work on their marriage".

Speaking to Event magazine in 2015, Michael admitted: "We had a little bump in the road. The problem in this business is that everything is so public. I love Catherine as much, more than I ever have. And hopefully the feeling’s mutual.

"We worked things out – if both people want to work something out and make it better, you can do it. You can’t do it if it's just one person."