Michael Douglas' children gather around him as they support famous father - see photo

Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones were reunited with their children, Dylan and Carys, over the weekend for a heartwarming reason.

The Basic Instinct actor was flanked by his 20-year-old daughter and 22-year-old son as they celebrated Father's Day with him - and fans loved the rare photo of them together.

Taking to Instagram, Michael posted a snapshot of himself at the table with his children on either side of him. In front of them was a breakfast spread fit for a king.

"Happy Father’s Day to all! Peace and Love: @catherinezetajones," he wrote as he credited his wife for the photo.

She then commented: "Simply the Best!" and fans urged her to take care of her loved ones adding: "Wow how grown up your children are, but good to see they still love papa," and, "great to see so much love," while a third wrote: "Happy Father's Day to you Mr. Michael Douglas...Such a beautiful family."

The amount of food on the table didn't go unnoticed either as Michael's social media followers were stunned at the quantity of food on the table.

© Instagram/Michael Douglas Michael Douglas with his children on Father's Day

The photo wasn't the only celebratory image shared for Father's Day as Catherine also posted a throwback photo of her children with Michael, and his dad, Kirk Douglas too.

Michael is one of two sons Kirk had with his first wife, fellow actor Diana Dill, who he was married to from 1943-1951. He has a younger brother, Joel Douglas, 76, and two step-brothers from his dad's second marriage.

© Instagram Michael and his children with his dad Kirk Douglas

Catherine sweetly captioned the photo with: "Happy Father's Day to my husband @michaelkirkdouglas, the best father my children could ever have." She continued: "And to my father in law Kirk, we love you and miss you."

The Lust for Life star passed away in 2020 at the age of 103, one of the last surviving stars of the classic Hollywood era.

© Instagram Michael is also a dad to his son Cameron

Michael is also a father to his son, Cameron, 44, from his first marriage to Diandra Luker (which ended in 1995).

He and Catherine have been married since 2000. They tied the knot during a lavish ceremony held at the New York Plaza Hotel. Celebrity guests seen at the nuptials included Goldie Hawn, Brad Pitt, Tom Hanks, Whoopi Goldberg, and Anthony Hopkins.

© Getty Catherine and Michael have been married since 2000

When asked in a 2021 interview with WSJ Magazine about the secret behind their 20-year-strong marriage, the Welsh actress explained their relationship had lasted because they still have lots of fun together.

She shared that "constant love and respect" and maintaining a "sense of humor" are key to marital success.

© Arnold Jerocki Michael and Catherine briefly split up in 2013

They did have a short break in 2013 when they released a statement saying they wanted some time to "evaluate and work on their marriage".

Speaking to Event magazine in 2015, Michael admitted: "We had a little bump in the road. The problem in this business is that everything is so public. I love Catherine as much, more than I ever have. And hopefully the feeling’s mutual.

"We worked things out – if both people want to work something out and make it better, you can do it. You can’t do it if it's just one person."

