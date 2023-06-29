Michael Douglas' bittersweet reaction to 'unexpected' family change involving daughter Carys

Michael Douglas loves nothing more than being a father and shares his two youngest children, Dylan, 22, and Carys, 20, with wife Catherine Zeta-Jones.

The Hollywood star and his wife are empty nesters, and no doubt miss having their children at home with them in Westchester County, New York.

The star admitted that the couple became empty nesters rather unexpectedly too soon too, and it's all to do with their daughter Carys.

Just a year before the pandemic, the then teenager decided to make a bold move, and leave her high school to attend boarding school instead.

Michael opened up about the move in 2019 and his reaction was bittersweet. "Carys is in boarding school, she's gone so sort of unexpected. She really wanted to take off,” the actor told Closer Weekly.

Carys Douglas flew the nest before college to attend boarding school

"It was unexpected because we actually moved to be five minutes from the school that she’d been going to after having had a 45 minute drive and she was really happy. And then all of a sudden this moment came, so we go what are we going to do now?"

While it was a change for the family, Carys returned home a year later when the world went into lockdown.

© Instagram/Michael Douglas Michael Douglas with his children on Father's Day

The 20-year-old has since moved onto college after graduating from high school in 2021. She has followed in the footsteps of her older brother, attending the same college, Brown University, where she is enrolled on the International Relations and Film program.

While Carys largely keeps out of the spotlight and is instead focusing on her studies, she has attended several high-profile events with her famous family.

© Ernesto S. Ruscio Carys Zeta, Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones at the 76th annual Cannes film festival

Most recently, the 20-year-old stepped out in Cannes, France, to support her father, who was awarded a lifetime achievement Honorary Palme d'or at the festival's opening ceremony in March.

She has also dabbled in fashion, and starred in a campaign for Fendi with her mom back in 2019, which took place in Rome.

At the time, the mother-daughter duo spoke to HELLO! about working together, and it sounds like a great time was had by all.

Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones are empty nesters

"Shooting in Rome was amazing. I've shot there many times and I've always loved it," Catherine said. Giving a rare insight into their relationship, the Chicago actress said: "We are very close – we talk about everything."

Carys added: "It's really special – I am lucky. We are open and honest with each other. She has taught me all the ins and outs of life but also to have fun and to cherish every moment."

© Instagram The Hollywood couple are very proud of their children

And on the best part of being Carys' mom, the Wednesday star gushed: "I am so proud of her," while Carys said of their relationship: "Our sense of humour is pretty similar so we are always laughing when we are together. My mother is, honestly, the funniest person I know."

