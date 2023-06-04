Michael Douglas makes rare public outing with wife Catherine Zeta-Jones and son Dylan Douglas

The Hollywood couple were recently also at the Monaco Grand Prix and Cannes

Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones have been making the best of some time spent traveling through Europe, recently taking on the races together.

After they were spotted together at the F1 Grand Prix in Monaco in late May, the couple were seen at the F1 Grand Prix of Spain on Sunday.

Joining Michael, 78, and Catherine, 53, was their son Dylan Douglas, 22, who seemed to be just as enthusiastic as his parents, even wearing a button down with a chain-link pattern.

WATCH: Michael Douglas and son Dylan jet off to the races

While the Wall Street actor kept it casual in his all-black ensemble, Catherine matched him with an asymmetrical black dress and accompanying straw hat.

He also shared a video with Dylan capturing the hubbub of the Aston Martin pitstop from their booth, with their son the most engaged in the proceedings.

MORE: Michael Douglas looks rugged for ultra-exclusive date with Catherine Zeta-Jones

The showings came not long after the couple took the opening of the 76th Cannes Film Festival by storm, with Michael flanked on his arms by not only his wife but also their daughter Carys Douglas.

© Getty Images Michael and Catherine were joined by son Dylan at the F1 Grand Prix of Spain

The 20-year-old made her Cannes debut in a beautiful sheer white lace gown that trailed behind her while her dad opted for a sleek tuxedo and her mom was the picture of glamor in her plunging red caped dress.

They were attending the screening of Johnny Depp's controversial Jeanne du Barry and the festival's opening ceremony, where he was honored with an Honorary Palme d'Or followed by a standing ovation.

MORE: Catherine Zeta-Jones displays sculpted legs in striking mini dress for Cannes outing

Uma Thurman presented the Oscar-winning star with the award after a highlight reel of his best moments in film, which led to an emotional speech in which he looked back on the importance of Cannes and the support of his family.

© Instagram Michael and Catherine enjoyed the Monaco Grand Prix earlier

He even talked about his father, legendary actor Kirk Douglas, and complimented his "strength, stamina and heart," emotionally adding: "To the public, he was Superman, but to me he was my father."

Gushing about the famed French film festival, he said: "This means so much to me because there are hundreds of film festivals all around the world. But there's only one Cannes."

MORE: Michael Douglas' doting role as granddad revealed – see adorable photos

MORE: Catherine Zeta Jones’ lookalike daughter Carys wows fans with her incredible talent

He added: "It is always a breath of fresh air to be at Cannes, which has long provided a wonderful platform for bold creators, artistic audacities and excellence in storytelling.

© Getty Images The famous family showed up at Cannes

"From my first time here in 1979 for The China Syndrome to my most recent premiere for Behind the Candelabra in 2013, the festival has always reminded me that magic of cinema is not just in what we see on screen but in its ability to impact people all around the world.

"After more than 50 years in the business, it's an honor to return to the Croisette to open the Festival and embrace our shared global language of film."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.